NZ Post Connecting Communities With Free Courier Products

Thursday, 10 June 2021, 10:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Post

The finalists for NZ Post’s new community initiative offering free courier products have been chosen and public voting is now open.

Under the initiative, 11 community organisations will be supplied free domestic courier services for one year – with a public vote to determine which one goes on to win an extra year of free courier services.

Voting can be done via NZ Post’s website nzpost.co.nz. Voting closes on Friday 18 June.

NZ Post Group Sustainability Manager Dawn Baggaley says nearly 60 community organisations, charities and social enterprises applied to be considered for the initiative.

“Out of the many deserving applicants, we selected 11 organisations to each receive a years’ worth of free domestic courier services to support their initiatives,” she said.

“Now we invite the public to vote for their favourite one who will receive an additional year of free courier services – allowing them to reinvest money they would have normally spent on postage and courier products, back into their business to create even more impact.”

The 11 winners are:

  • Digital Inclusion Alliance Aotearoa
  • Downlights
  • GirlGuiding NZ
  • The Grief Centre
  • Heart Kids NZ
  • Nisa
  • NZ Search & Rescue
  • NZ Young Farmers
  • Orange Sky
  • Recreate NZ
  • VOYCE – Whakarongo Mai

All organisations selected are working towards improving connection, belonging and feelings of inclusion for New Zealanders, which is the focus of NZ Post’s community programme.

NZ Post previously ran the Community Post programme which was established in 1998 to offer postage-included envelopes to non-profit organisations throughout the country.

“As mail declines and our courier services grow, we need to consider how we can continue to help community organisations prosper. By offering this new initiative it gives groups the chance to reallocate some of their administration costs into core community services or increase the reach of their programmes,” Dawn said.

The overall winner, who will receive an additional year of free courier services, will be announced on Monday 28 June.

 

