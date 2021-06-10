BSA Welcomes Review Of Media Content Regulation

The Broadcasting Standards Authority (BSA) has welcomed the announcement today of a review of New Zealand’s media content regulatory system.

BSA Board Chair Judge Bill Hastings said the Authority had long been supportive of changes given the different ways audiences consume content and the ongoing shifts in the media sector.

“The Authority has provided expert input towards reaching this point, and we look forward to continuing to play an active role in the coming months along with the industry and audiences.

“It’s important that any future framework continues to protect freedom of speech, a core tenet of a properly functioning democracy, while addressing any harm content may cause to individuals and society where it outweighs this freedom."

Judge Hastings said the Authority had previously advocated a platform-agnostic approach to any change.

“A future regulatory system must be focused primarily on content rather than platforms. A platform-agnostic approach is the best way to ensure there is flexibility to adapt to the ongoing evolution of audience behaviour, platforms and technology."

Judge Hastings said the Authority continued to support a co-regulatory approach, as media played a vital part in ensuring free speech without harm and maintaining the appropriate standards.

