Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

$110,000 Fine For Breaching Overseas Investment Sensitive Land Rules

Friday, 11 June 2021, 12:30 pm
Press Release: Land Information New Zealand

The Auckland High Court has ordered defendant Ms Zhang to pay a civil penalty of $110,000 and $15,000 in costs for failing to get consent under the Overseas Investment Act to buy sensitive land.

In September 2015 Ms Zhang bought two properties in Mellons Bay, Auckland. As an overseas person, she needed consent because the land is next to the foreshore and a Heritage New Zealand listed site.

In 2013 Ms Zhang made two unsuccessful applications to the Overseas Investment Office (OIO) for consent to buy the two properties.

Justice Van Bohemen said “at the time Ms Zhang acquired the properties, she believed she was ordinarily resident in New Zealand under s 6(2)(a) of the Act because Immigration New Zealand had approved her application for a residence class visa in principle”.

She gained a residence class visa in May 2017, and became ordinarily resident in New Zealand in March 2018, well after the 2015 property purchase.

People applying for New Zealand residency should not make assumptions about their residency status before buying property, says OIO Group Manager Anna Wilson-Farrell.

“It is important for overseas people to get specialist advice about when they can legally buy property and when to apply for consent.

“We will continue to take action when people fail to follow the rules,” says Ms Wilson-Farrell.

More information about applying for overseas investment consent

More information about enforcement action taken

© Scoop Media

Find more from Land Information New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

E Tu: ‘Sense Of Mourning’ As Norske Skog Mill Set To Close

Workers at Norske Skog’s Tasman Mill now know they’ll be losing their jobs in little over a month’s time.
On Wednesday afternoon, workers were told the mill will be stopping production from the end of June... More>>




Stats NZ: Card Spending Sees Strong Growth In May

Seasonally adjusted card spending rose by $189 million (2.3 percent) between April 2021 and May 2021, Stats NZ said today.
Spending rose across all industries for the first time since New Zealand moved to level 1 in June 2020... More>>


Stats NZ: Impacts Of COVID-19 On New-home Building Projects

Around half of surveyed building projects for new homes in Auckland have reported a moderate to severe impact associated with COVID-19 in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Catalist: NZ’s New SME Stock Exchange, Gets Licence To Go Public

New Zealand has a new stock exchange – designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) to raise up to $20 million a year from the public.
Called Catalist, the exchange has already been successfully working the private investment sector.... More>>

E-Commerce: Over 40% Of Those Engaged In The Bitcoin Community Are Millennials

Bitcoin has emerged to be a popular topic among millennials with digital currency increasingly being viewed as a potential source of creating wealth through investments. The interest in bitcoin by millennials signals the role this age group plays in the possible realization of the digital currency’s mass adoption... More>>



Stats NZ: New Zealand Is Getting Drier

While there is natural variation in precipitation due to seasons and cycles, New Zealand appears to be getting drier, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 