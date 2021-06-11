SafeT360 Expands To New Zealand

New Zealand’s young road users will have access to an innovative new road safety campaign, thanks to a new partnership between the Australian Trucking Association (ATA) and the New Zealand Trucking Association (NTA).

The partnership will see the ATA’s life saving SafeT360 campaign delivered to 16- to 25-year-old road users across New Zealand following its success in Australia.

Developed by the ATA and launched in 2019, SafeT360 uses virtual reality and interactive messaging to teach young road users how to share the road safely with trucks, via a travelling road safety exhibition and comprehensive digital campaign.

CEO of the New Zealand Trucking Association Dave Boyce said the association was privileged to have the opportunity to deliver the world-leading program to New Zealand.

“Like Australia, 16- to 25-year-old drivers in New Zealand are overrepresented in road fatalities and serious injuries. With the phenomenal success of the ATA’s SafeT360 program we have plans to replicate this success in New Zealand,” Mr Boyce said.

“I would like to offer our sincere thanks to the ATA and their foundation sponsors for making this possible,” he said.

ATA Safety, Health and Wellbeing Director Melissa Weller said the partnership comes after months of collaboration.

“The team from the NTA have shown their commitment to the program, having visited and experienced the SafeT360 exhibition in full swing at the recent Brisbane Truck Show,” she said.

“Our one clear goal is to save lives, not just in Australia but globally. We are so excited to see this evidence-based program expand internationally,” she said.

Mr Boyce said both the ATA and NTA share common goals and values around road safety.

“It’s very exciting to be able to redesign the New Zealand Road Safety Truck to accommodate and install the SafeT360 program, so we can deliver it to young drivers around New Zealand,” Mr Boyce said.

“This collaboration shows a genuine willingness to save young lives on the road in both countries,” he said.

Mrs Weller said the success of SafeT360 and the partnership with the NTA would not have been possible without the ATA’s foundation sponsors and supporters.

“The support of Volvo, BP, National Transport Insurance and Australia Post have been amazing throughout SafeT360’s journey and it is a testament to their commitment that we can now expand the program internationally,” she said.

Learn more about SafeT360

© Scoop Media

