Hyundai New Zealand Welcomes Clean Car Discount Programme

Hyundai Kona Electric.

As a 100% Kiwi owned company, Hyundai New Zealand is committed to helping more New Zealanders get into Electric Vehicles.

Hyundai New Zealand welcomes the government’s Clean Car Discount programme, which aims to make EVs more affordable for Kiwis via rebates of up to to $8,625 for new vehicles and $3,450 for used.

Several models in Hyundai’s leading EV range are eligible for rebates under the Clean Car Discount programme. This includes the recently released Kona Electric Series II. With a facelifted exterior design, improved WLTP driving range of up to 484km, and specification upgrades across the model line-up, the 2021 Kona Electric builds on the success of its ground-breaking predecessor. The IONIQ range offers plug-in hybrid and pure-electric powertrains within one body type.

Hyundai New Zealand and its dealer network have EV stock on the ground now and expect steady supply of selected EV models for the rest of 2021.

Hyundai New Zealand General Manager Andy Sinclair says, “It’s great to see more and more Kiwis embracing Electric Vehicle technology. They are realising the environmental benefits and the reduced running costs through savings on fuel and taxes.

But, with any new technology, the price can still be a barrier to entry. Any initiatives to get more Kiwis to consider Electric Vehicles is a good thing. Programmes like this make Electric Vehicles more accessible for New Zealanders.”

Hyundai New Zealand is also gearing up to launch the much-anticipated IONIQ 5 in the coming months. As the first model in Hyundai’s new IONIQ brand dedicated to Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), IONIQ 5 heralds the future of electric mobility, with a range of sustainable and innovative features.

Mr Sinclair adds, “We are incredibly excited about the future of Hyundai’s Electric Vehicle range and will continue to embrace innovation and change to deliver exciting and fresh mobility options for New Zealanders”.

For further information visit hyundai.co.nz/clean-car-discount

© Scoop Media

