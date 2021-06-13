Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ’s Best Value Full-Electric Vehicle Now More Affordable Than Ever

Sunday, 13 June 2021, 5:05 pm
Press Release: MG Motors

MG ZS EV Clipper Blue.

The New Zealand Government has announced significant rebates for the purchase of electric and electric-hybrid vehicles, which makes New Zealand’s most affordable new electric car, the MG ZS EV, even better value.

From July 1, purchasers of a new MG ZS EV are entitled an $8,625 rebate, effectively reducing the starting price of the country’s most affordable electric vehicle to only $40,365 (plus on-road costs) to eligible New Zealand buyers.

“MG is at the forefront of bringing affordable electric motoring to Kiwis,” said Peter Ciao, CEO, MG Motor Australia and New Zealand.

“We reduced price barriers to fast-track EV ownership in New Zealand, and this announcement aligns with our vision of Electric For Everyone.”

Since launch in New Zealand, the MG ZS EV has received praise for a full-electric range of 263km (on the WLTP combined cycle), five-star safety rating, full five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty and roadside assistance as well as an eight-year, 160,000km battery warranty.

It was also recognised by NZ Autocar magazine as the 2020 Electric Car of the Year.

“The MG ZS EV is a family-friendly electric SUV, designed for those who want the advantages of a zero-emissions vehicle without compromising on practicality or style,” said Mr Ciao.

“It provides comfort, safety and convenience, and you will never have to spend money on fuel ever again.”

The announcement of the rebate for plug-in hybrid vehicles comes as MG prepares to officially launch its latest new low-emission SUV, the HS Plug-In Hybrid, with consistent supply of the new model scheduled to arrive over coming months.

“The MG HS Plug-In Hybrid offers the best of both worlds,” said Mr Ciao.

“It’s ideal for city and urban driving when using its electric mode, and its clever turbocharged petrol engine provides peace of mind for country drivers.”

The new MG HS Plug-In Hybrid is priced from $52,990 plus on-road costs which, with the application of the rebate, will fall to start from $47,240 (plus on-road costs) from July 1 to eligible New Zealand buyers.

“These new no-and-low mobility solutions from MG are the new, no-compromise solution when it comes to everyday motoring,” said Mr Ciao.

“We are very proud to bring these vehicles to New Zealand. This progressive EV strategy from the New Zealand Government means that many more Kiwis will soon enjoy zero-emission sustainable motoring.”

For full terms and conditions of the Clean Car Discount, consult Clean Car Discount | Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (nzta.govt.nz).

