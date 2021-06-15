Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Helping Customers Avoid Financial Abuse

Tuesday, 15 June 2021, 3:11 pm
Press Release: Heartland

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, 15 June, is a day taken particularly seriously by Heartland. As New Zealand’s leading provider of reverse mortgages, a product designed for people 60 and over, Heartland understands the potential vulnerability of its customers and places significant importance on its duty of care for customers.

According to Age Concern New Zealand, elder abuse hits much closer to home than people may think – in New Zealand, 1 in 10 people aged over 65 will experience some form of elder abuse, with 79% of alleged abusers being family members.

Andrew Ford, Heartland’s General Manager- Reverse Mortgages, explained that everyone should feel safe and free of harm and coercion when making financial decisions.

“Taking out a Reverse Mortgage is a financial decision that should be carefully considered,” explained Ford. “Because of this, we require all customers to obtain independent legal advice, and encourage them to seek financial advice – we also carefully look out for any signs of potential financial abuse.”

“Our people are trained to identify any potential signs of vulnerability along with situations where there is not a clear benefit for our customer.”

Ford explained that Heartland has significant safeguards and processes in place to ensure customers are protected throughout the decision-making process, and for the duration of their loan.

“The Heartland Reverse Mortgage team receives numerous enquiries from children of potential customers. The vast majority are trying to help their parents live a more comfortable retirement. Our processes ensure our customers make an informed decision and that they benefit from the loan.”

If there are concerns about whether or not the customer may be experiencing any type of financial abuse, Heartland may delay or not offer the loan, request permission to speak with other family members, or in some instances, contact the police to arrange a welfare visit or in regard to fraud.

Heartland also protects customers by offering:

  • a lifetime occupancy promise – ensuring customers can continue to own and live in their home for as long as they choose
  • a no negative equity guarantee – meaning the amount required to repay the loan will never exceed the net sale proceeds of the property
  • an equity protection option – allowing customers to choose to protect a percentage of the eventual net sale proceeds of the home
  • a 30-day cooling off period – allowing customers 30 days to change their mind (in which case, the customer can repay their loan in full, and Heartland will refund the application fee).

Heartland’s protections and commitment to Reverse Mortgage customers have been recognised through its Consumer Trusted accreditation, which it has been awarded four years in a row after meeting the strict Consumer Trusted Code of Conduct.

Heartland has helped more than 18,000 Kiwis to live a more comfortable retirement by releasing equity from their homes. Find out more about Heartland’s Reverse Mortgage at www.heartland.co.nz/reverse-mortgage or watch the video here.

Lending criteria, fees and charges apply.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Heartland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




REINZ May Data: House Price Rises Continue; Auckland Hits New Record Median Price Again

Median prices for residential property across New Zealand increased by 32.3% from $620,000 in May 2020 to $820,000 in May 2021, according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), source of the most complete and accurate real estate data in New Zealand... More>>

Energy Resources Aotearoa: Doubling Of Coal Use Shows Need For Local Natural Gas

New figures showing a near doubling of coal-fired electricity generation highlight New Zealand’s energy shortage and the need for natural gas as a lower carbon alternative, according to Energy Resources Aotearoa... More>>


E Tu: ‘Sense Of Mourning’ As Norske Skog Mill Set To Close

Workers at Norske Skog’s Tasman Mill now know they’ll be losing their jobs in little over a month’s time.
On Wednesday afternoon, workers were told the mill will be stopping production from the end of June... More>>



Auction: 1.4 Million In Rare Vintage Watches, Gems, Jewels & Diamonds Go Under The Hammer At Webb’s

An auction event showcasing over 1.4 Million dollars in rare jewels, gems, diamonds and vintage watches is due to take place this Sunday by Auckland based auction house Webb’s... More>>

Catalist: NZ’s New SME Stock Exchange, Gets Licence To Go Public

New Zealand has a new stock exchange – designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) to raise up to $20 million a year from the public.
Called Catalist, the exchange has already been successfully working the private investment sector.... More>>

E-Commerce: Over 40% Of Those Engaged In The Bitcoin Community Are Millennials

Bitcoin has emerged to be a popular topic among millennials with digital currency increasingly being viewed as a potential source of creating wealth through investments. The interest in bitcoin by millennials signals the role this age group plays in the possible realization of the digital currency’s mass adoption... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 