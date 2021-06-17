Whittaker’s Turns Chocolate World Upside Down With New Peanut Butter & Jelly Block

Whittaker’s innovative new Peanut Butter & Jelly 250g Block not only showcases the best of local ingredients but also creates a fun and unique eating experience, giving Chocolate Lovers the chance to savour the flavours separately and playfully challenging them to make their own PB&J ‘sandwich’.

Whittaker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly features salty, smooth Pic’s peanut butter at one end, and tart, fruity Nelson boysenberry jelly at the other end, all encased in Whittaker’s super smooth 33% cocoa milk chocolate.

Whittaker’s co-Chief Operating Officer, Holly Whittaker, says having more than one filling in a block is a first for Whittaker’s and something a bit different from the way other chocolate flavour combinations are produced.

“Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers can enjoy the delicious taste of either the peanut butter or boysenberry jelly filled pieces, or stack them together to make their own peanut butter and jelly ‘sandwich’.

“With different flavours at each end of the block, there’s a fun element of discovery for those who like both of the flavours or the combination of them together, or for sharing between people who have different flavour preferences,” says Holly.

Like all Whittaker’s chocolate, Peanut Butter & Jelly Block is made from beans-to-bar at Whittaker’s one factory in Porirua, and the company is proud to be sourcing the key ingredients for the fillings locally as well.

“As a New Zealand chocolate maker, we’re thrilled to support local by using delicious peanut butter made by our friends at Pic’s in Nelson. The jelly filling is also connected to the region, using a fresh boysenberry juice concentrate with fruit grown in the warm Nelson sunshine. It means our Peanut Butter & Jelly Block really is a distinctively Kiwi take on this classic flavour,” says Holly.

Recently named the Reader’s Digest Most Trusted Brand for the tenth consecutive year, Whittaker’s also celebrates its 125th anniversary this year.

“Our unique new block format for Whittaker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly reflects Whittaker’s ongoing commitment to innovation because we truly believe ‘best is always better’ and we hope our Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers enjoy this fun new flavour as much as we do,” says Holly.

Whittaker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly is Rainforest Alliance Certified™, as is Whittaker’s entire range of 116 products crafted with Ghanaian cocoa beans.

It will be available for a limited time only in supermarkets nationwide from Monday 21 June. Look out for the distinctive double-ended packaging, which will make for eye-catching on-shelf designs based on how the blocks are stacked.

