Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Whittaker’s Turns Chocolate World Upside Down With New Peanut Butter & Jelly Block

Thursday, 17 June 2021, 7:09 am
Press Release: Whittaker's

Whittaker’s innovative new Peanut Butter & Jelly 250g Block not only showcases the best of local ingredients but also creates a fun and unique eating experience, giving Chocolate Lovers the chance to savour the flavours separately and playfully challenging them to make their own PB&J ‘sandwich’.

Whittaker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly features salty, smooth Pic’s peanut butter at one end, and tart, fruity Nelson boysenberry jelly at the other end, all encased in Whittaker’s super smooth 33% cocoa milk chocolate.

Whittaker’s co-Chief Operating Officer, Holly Whittaker, says having more than one filling in a block is a first for Whittaker’s and something a bit different from the way other chocolate flavour combinations are produced.

“Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers can enjoy the delicious taste of either the peanut butter or boysenberry jelly filled pieces, or stack them together to make their own peanut butter and jelly ‘sandwich’.

“With different flavours at each end of the block, there’s a fun element of discovery for those who like both of the flavours or the combination of them together, or for sharing between people who have different flavour preferences,” says Holly.

Like all Whittaker’s chocolate, Peanut Butter & Jelly Block is made from beans-to-bar at Whittaker’s one factory in Porirua, and the company is proud to be sourcing the key ingredients for the fillings locally as well.

“As a New Zealand chocolate maker, we’re thrilled to support local by using delicious peanut butter made by our friends at Pic’s in Nelson. The jelly filling is also connected to the region, using a fresh boysenberry juice concentrate with fruit grown in the warm Nelson sunshine. It means our Peanut Butter & Jelly Block really is a distinctively Kiwi take on this classic flavour,” says Holly.

Recently named the Reader’s Digest Most Trusted Brand for the tenth consecutive year, Whittaker’s also celebrates its 125th anniversary this year.

“Our unique new block format for Whittaker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly reflects Whittaker’s ongoing commitment to innovation because we truly believe ‘best is always better’ and we hope our Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers enjoy this fun new flavour as much as we do,” says Holly.

Whittaker’s Peanut Butter & Jelly is Rainforest Alliance Certified™, as is Whittaker’s entire range of 116 products crafted with Ghanaian cocoa beans.

It will be available for a limited time only in supermarkets nationwide from Monday 21 June. Look out for the distinctive double-ended packaging, which will make for eye-catching on-shelf designs based on how the blocks are stacked.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Whittaker's on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Federated Farmers: Applauds UK-Australia Free Trade Deal

News that Australia and the UK have signed a free trade agreement is a promising step forward in the fight against tariffs and protectionism, Federated Farmers says.
"It reinforces the international rules-based trading framework and is important for rural producers and global consumers," Feds President Andrew Hoggard says... More>>



REINZ May Data: House Price Rises Continue; Auckland Hits New Record Median Price Again

Median prices for residential property across New Zealand increased by 32.3% from $620,000 in May 2020 to $820,000 in May 2021, according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), source of the most complete and accurate real estate data in New Zealand... More>>

Energy Resources Aotearoa: Doubling Of Coal Use Shows Need For Local Natural Gas

New figures showing a near doubling of coal-fired electricity generation highlight New Zealand’s energy shortage and the need for natural gas as a lower carbon alternative, according to Energy Resources Aotearoa... More>>


Reserve Bank: Debt Serviceability Restrictions Added To Policy Toolkit

The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua and the Minister of Finance have agreed to update their shared Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on macro-prudential policy and add debt serviceability restrictions to the list of potential tools available... More>>


Auction: 1.4 Million In Rare Vintage Watches, Gems, Jewels & Diamonds Go Under The Hammer At Webb’s

An auction event showcasing over 1.4 Million dollars in rare jewels, gems, diamonds and vintage watches is due to take place this Sunday by Auckland based auction house Webb’s... More>>

Catalist: NZ’s New SME Stock Exchange, Gets Licence To Go Public

New Zealand has a new stock exchange – designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) to raise up to $20 million a year from the public.
Called Catalist, the exchange has already been successfully working the private investment sector.... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 