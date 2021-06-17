Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Go Bus Wins New Contracts And Expands School Bus Operations

Thursday, 17 June 2021, 9:13 am
Press Release: Go Bus

New Zealand’s leading bus transport business, Go Bus, will double its Ministry of Education school bus services, having been re-selected as a preferred supplier to deliver expanded bus services across the country for a further 12-year period.

Go Bus currently operates more than 1500 buses across 38 depots from Auckland to Invercargill as the country’s largest and most diverse bus operator.

The company is a long-term transport partner for the Ministry of Education’s school bus and special needs transport services, currently operating over 300 school bus routes across key regions including Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Poverty Bay, Hawke’s Bay, Canterbury, Otago and Southland.

Following a competitive tender process for national school transport services, Go Bus was this month selected as the preferred supplier for a significantly increased number of routes, more than doubling the number to be operated to 679, and adding three new regions to be served by Go Bus: Manawatū, Wairarapa and Marlborough.

This expanded contract will see an additional 379 vehicles added to the Go Bus school fleet, with services commencing in January 2022.

The tender result recognises Go Bus’s broad experience and capability delivering school bus services, not only to state schools, but also to many private education providers throughout New Zealand.

Go Bus is also a significant trusted transport partner for urban bus networks, operating key bus services under long term contracts to more regional authorities than any other New Zealand operator, including in Auckland, Hamilton, Gisborne, Hawkes Bay, Christchurch, Dunedin and Invercargill.

Go Bus’s success with the Ministry’s school bus tender also follows on closely behind its win of the majority of Christchurch city bus contracts, which will see 25 new electric buses introduced into the city by the end of the year.

Go Bus CEO Calum Haslop says the uplift in contracted school bus services was the direct result of an unwavering focus on customer safety, service reliability and a culture of continuous improvement.

“For many, the school day often starts and finishes with a trip on the bus, and it’s our job to ensure every student arrives to school on time and returns home safe. Importantly we partner with our key stakeholders to adapt and evolve our services without losing sight of this important responsibility,” Mr Haslop said.

Mr Haslop said Go Bus has worked tirelessly over the past 18 years to firmly establish its leadership as a trusted government partner.

“From school bus services to electric buses, to on-demand bussing, Go Bus is the preferred partner for all levels of government. We are a trusted provider of public bus services with demonstrated experience in expanding our operations, on the back of high levels of service delivery.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Go Bus on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Federated Farmers: Applauds UK-Australia Free Trade Deal

News that Australia and the UK have signed a free trade agreement is a promising step forward in the fight against tariffs and protectionism, Federated Farmers says.
"It reinforces the international rules-based trading framework and is important for rural producers and global consumers," Feds President Andrew Hoggard says... More>>



REINZ May Data: House Price Rises Continue; Auckland Hits New Record Median Price Again

Median prices for residential property across New Zealand increased by 32.3% from $620,000 in May 2020 to $820,000 in May 2021, according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), source of the most complete and accurate real estate data in New Zealand... More>>

Energy Resources Aotearoa: Doubling Of Coal Use Shows Need For Local Natural Gas

New figures showing a near doubling of coal-fired electricity generation highlight New Zealand’s energy shortage and the need for natural gas as a lower carbon alternative, according to Energy Resources Aotearoa... More>>


Reserve Bank: Debt Serviceability Restrictions Added To Policy Toolkit

The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua and the Minister of Finance have agreed to update their shared Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on macro-prudential policy and add debt serviceability restrictions to the list of potential tools available... More>>


Auction: 1.4 Million In Rare Vintage Watches, Gems, Jewels & Diamonds Go Under The Hammer At Webb’s

An auction event showcasing over 1.4 Million dollars in rare jewels, gems, diamonds and vintage watches is due to take place this Sunday by Auckland based auction house Webb’s... More>>

Catalist: NZ’s New SME Stock Exchange, Gets Licence To Go Public

New Zealand has a new stock exchange – designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) to raise up to $20 million a year from the public.
Called Catalist, the exchange has already been successfully working the private investment sector.... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 