Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Concerns About Unexpected Tax Bills

Thursday, 17 June 2021, 2:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Inland Revenue

Over the past few days some people have been concerned about receiving a tax bill they weren’t expecting. We apologise for any instances where our processes have contributed to that concern. The bills are correct based on the information provided to Inland Revenue.

There are a number of reasons people may be receiving unexpected bills.

• During 2020, as part of the Government’s COVID response, bills under $200 were written off. In 2021, this amount has reverted to the normal $50.

• Receiving an extra pay in the tax year, for example 27 fortnightly payments, often means tax has been under-paid. Once someone confirms the information we have about their wages is correct, that extra tax will be written off.

• Where it looks like a wrong tax code is being used, Inland Revenue asks employers and employees to correct it. We have done that hundreds of thousands of times in the past year. In a small number of cases, around one thousand, Inland Revenue believed that someone receiving the pension had stopped their employment when perhaps they hadn’t. This was because of the information we received from their employer, and led to the wrong tax code being used on their pension. We apologise for that, and are working to contact the people involved.

• During the response to COVID there was a short delay in processing tax code changes for the pension, which may have led to some people being under-taxed during the year.

• A few people believe they have incorrectly changed their tax code based on a conversation with us. Our staff are well trained to provide the right advice, but sometimes there may be additional information we are not aware of.

• Now that our system creates a tax assessment for everyone, some people will be receiving bills and refunds they didn’t previously.

Rest assured that being on the wrong tax code does not mean you will pay the wrong amount of tax, but it does mean you have to balance it at the end of the tax year with a bill or refund. If you have received a bill you weren't expecting you can check how that was calculated in your myIR account on Inland Revenue's website, ird.govt.nz.

We'd also like to thank New Zealanders for their overwhelming commitment to paying the tax they are required to. When we all do what we're meant to, it helps make New Zealand a great place to live.

© Scoop Media

Find more from New Zealand Inland Revenue on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Consumer NZ: Bank Complaints On The Rise, Survey Shows

Nearly one in five Kiwis had a problem with their bank in the past year, Consumer NZ’s latest satisfaction survey finds. Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said the number of bank customers reporting problems had jumped to 18%, up from 11% in 2020... More>>

Federated Farmers: Applauds UK-Australia Free Trade Deal

News that Australia and the UK have signed a free trade agreement is a promising step forward in the fight against tariffs and protectionism, Federated Farmers says.
"It reinforces the international rules-based trading framework and is important for rural producers and global consumers," Feds President Andrew Hoggard says... More>>



REINZ May Data: House Price Rises Continue; Auckland Hits New Record Median Price Again

Median prices for residential property across New Zealand increased by 32.3% from $620,000 in May 2020 to $820,000 in May 2021, according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), source of the most complete and accurate real estate data in New Zealand... More>>


Stats NZ: GDP Climbs 1.6 Percent In March 2021 Quarter Following December Dip

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.6 percent in the March 2021 quarter, following a 1.0 percent fall in the December 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. "After an easing of economic activity in the December quarter, we’ve seen broad-based growth in the first quarter of 2021... More>>

Reserve Bank: Debt Serviceability Restrictions Added To Policy Toolkit

The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua and the Minister of Finance have agreed to update their shared Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on macro-prudential policy and add debt serviceability restrictions to the list of potential tools available... More>>


Auction: 1.4 Million In Rare Vintage Watches, Gems, Jewels & Diamonds Go Under The Hammer At Webb’s

An auction event showcasing over 1.4 Million dollars in rare jewels, gems, diamonds and vintage watches is due to take place this Sunday by Auckland based auction house Webb’s... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 