Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hospitality Industry Reset Campaign Gathers Momentum With More Than 3500 Signatures In First Week

Thursday, 17 June 2021, 6:50 pm
Press Release: Restaurant Association of NZ

In the grips of a staffing crisis, the hospitality industry is making its feelings heard with its petition calling for a reset on the Government’s proposed immigration policy reset gathering more than 3500 signatures in under a week.

The campaign, nicknamed The Reset, is a two month long collective action to remind the Government of the impact hospitality has in New Zealand with three key asks of Government:

  • Provide an urgent additional visa extension for employer assisted work visa holders currently in New Zealand to allow employers to retain their existing migrant workforce
  • Allow border exceptions for other critical workers from other industries such as hospitality where there is a proven need and extend the number of working hours permitted for those on student visas.

With the situation critical across all parts of the industry, the Restaurant Association, Hospitality NZ and Baking NZ have also now joined the campaign, calling for policy makers to work with the sector to ensure any immigration setting changes are practicable and provide workable solutions.

“The situation is beyond critical and is seriously impacting our businesses from keeping their doors open.” said Restaurant Association CEO Marisa Bidois. “In working together with other industries facing the same issue, we hope to gain collective power in addressing this critical situation.”

Hospitality New Zealand Chief Executive Julie White says difficulties finding staff are severely hampering the industry’s recovery from the impacts of COVID-19, and last week’s announcement by the Government to extend the working holiday visas will not solve the problem.

"Skills shortages are the industry’s major stressor right now, and we’re finding ourselves at what can only be described as a crisis level. Businesses need their existing essential workers to stay. We need something now that’s going to give businesses the skills they need to operate now, and migrants are the answer, but we’ve been hard pressed to convince the Government of this.

Both Hospitality New Zealand and the Restaurant Association are working hard on creating long term solutions to via specialised industry-led training programmes but these will take time to have impact.

With 20,000 workers needed over the next five years the sector desperately needs Government engagement in order to find workable solutions that keep businesses operational.

The industry is planning a two minute co-ordinated ‘lights out’ on Tuesday 6th July to bring attention to the issue.

More information is available on the website at https://www.restaurantnz.co.nz/hospo-reset/

The petition is live on the parliament petitions website https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/petitions/document/PET_111647/petition-of-the-restaurant-association-of-new-zealand

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Restaurant Association of NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Consumer NZ: Bank Complaints On The Rise, Survey Shows

Nearly one in five Kiwis had a problem with their bank in the past year, Consumer NZ’s latest satisfaction survey finds. Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said the number of bank customers reporting problems had jumped to 18%, up from 11% in 2020... More>>

Federated Farmers: Applauds UK-Australia Free Trade Deal

News that Australia and the UK have signed a free trade agreement is a promising step forward in the fight against tariffs and protectionism, Federated Farmers says.
"It reinforces the international rules-based trading framework and is important for rural producers and global consumers," Feds President Andrew Hoggard says... More>>



REINZ May Data: House Price Rises Continue; Auckland Hits New Record Median Price Again

Median prices for residential property across New Zealand increased by 32.3% from $620,000 in May 2020 to $820,000 in May 2021, according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), source of the most complete and accurate real estate data in New Zealand... More>>


Stats NZ: GDP Climbs 1.6 Percent In March 2021 Quarter Following December Dip

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.6 percent in the March 2021 quarter, following a 1.0 percent fall in the December 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. "After an easing of economic activity in the December quarter, we’ve seen broad-based growth in the first quarter of 2021... More>>

Reserve Bank: Debt Serviceability Restrictions Added To Policy Toolkit

The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua and the Minister of Finance have agreed to update their shared Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on macro-prudential policy and add debt serviceability restrictions to the list of potential tools available... More>>


Auction: 1.4 Million In Rare Vintage Watches, Gems, Jewels & Diamonds Go Under The Hammer At Webb’s

An auction event showcasing over 1.4 Million dollars in rare jewels, gems, diamonds and vintage watches is due to take place this Sunday by Auckland based auction house Webb’s... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 