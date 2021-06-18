Executive Director Stepping Down

Museums Aotearoa announced today that Phillipa Tocker, Executive Director of Museums Aotearoa will be stepping down from her role after sixteen years at the helm.

“The last year has challenged everyone everywhere and COVID-19 has had a profound global effect, much of it still to be understood. As such, it’s an opportune time for me to step down and for Museums Aotearoa to forge ahead in this new evolving context” says Ms Tocker.

"Phillipa has made a substantial contribution to Museums Aotearoa and across the sector. She has more than doubled membership, established our annual conference and awards, tirelessly advocated for legislative changes and cost savings for members and supported the sector during lock-down and beyond" says Interim Co-Chair Eloise Wallace.

“Through Phillipa's efforts, Museums Aotearoa is seen as a significant peak body, with strong relationships across the Galleries, Libraries, Archives and Museums (GLAM) sectors nationally and internationally" says Ms Wallace.

“The last eighteen months has highlighted the resilience of the culture and heritage sector and the importance New Zealander’s place on caring for our nation’s taonga and telling our own stories. Phillipa is leaving the organisation in a strong position to take on the challenges and opportunities ahead” says Interim Co-Chair Tui Te Hau.

In April the board of Museums Aotearoa resigned. The organisation is currently led by interim co-Chairs Tui Te Hau and Eloise Wallace. Elections for a new Board will be held at the organisation’s AGM on Thursday 24 June.

About Museums Aotearoa

Museums Aotearoa Te Tari o Ngā Whare Taonga o Te Motu (MA) is New Zealand’s independent professional association for museums, galleries and those who work for them.

We advocate for and support museums, art galleries and heritage properties to be thriving and sustainable. Kia toitū tonu ngā whare taonga o Aotearoa.

New Zealand museums and public galleries care for more than 40 million items relating to New Zealand’s history, culture and creativity. New Zealand museums and galleries are actively focused on enriching their communities by enhancing the quality of their facilities, collections, programmes, products and services.

www.museumsaotearoa.org.nz/about/about-MA

