Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Executive Director Stepping Down

Friday, 18 June 2021, 12:10 pm
Press Release: Museums Aotearoa

 Museums Aotearoa announced today that Phillipa Tocker, Executive Director of Museums Aotearoa will be stepping down from her role after sixteen years at the helm.

“The last year has challenged everyone everywhere and COVID-19 has had a profound global effect, much of it still to be understood. As such, it’s an opportune time for me to step down and for Museums Aotearoa to forge ahead in this new evolving context” says Ms Tocker.

"Phillipa has made a substantial contribution to Museums Aotearoa and across the sector. She has more than doubled membership, established our annual conference and awards, tirelessly advocated for legislative changes and cost savings for members and supported the sector during lock-down and beyond" says Interim Co-Chair Eloise Wallace.

“Through Phillipa's efforts, Museums Aotearoa is seen as a significant peak body, with strong relationships across the Galleries, Libraries, Archives and Museums (GLAM) sectors nationally and internationally" says Ms Wallace.

“The last eighteen months has highlighted the resilience of the culture and heritage sector and the importance New Zealander’s place on caring for our nation’s taonga and telling our own stories. Phillipa is leaving the organisation in a strong position to take on the challenges and opportunities ahead” says Interim Co-Chair Tui Te Hau.

In April the board of Museums Aotearoa resigned. The organisation is currently led by interim co-Chairs Tui Te Hau and Eloise Wallace. Elections for a new Board will be held at the organisation’s AGM on Thursday 24 June.

 

About Museums Aotearoa

Museums Aotearoa Te Tari o Ngā Whare Taonga o Te Motu (MA) is New Zealand’s independent professional association for museums, galleries and those who work for them.

We advocate for and support museums, art galleries and heritage properties to be thriving and sustainable. Kia toitū tonu ngā whare taonga o Aotearoa.

New Zealand museums and public galleries care for more than 40 million items relating to New Zealand’s history, culture and creativity. New Zealand museums and galleries are actively focused on enriching their communities by enhancing the quality of their facilities, collections, programmes, products and services.

www.museumsaotearoa.org.nz/about/about-MA

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Museums Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Air New Zealand: Employees Recognised With $1,000 Share Award

The efforts Air New Zealand employees made during one of the airline’s toughest years will be recognised via an award of $1,000 worth of company shares to all permanent employees... More>>

Consumer NZ: Bank Complaints On The Rise, Survey Shows

Nearly one in five Kiwis had a problem with their bank in the past year, Consumer NZ’s latest satisfaction survey finds. Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said the number of bank customers reporting problems had jumped to 18%, up from 11% in 2020... More>>

Federated Farmers: Applauds UK-Australia Free Trade Deal

News that Australia and the UK have signed a free trade agreement is a promising step forward in the fight against tariffs and protectionism, Federated Farmers says.
"It reinforces the international rules-based trading framework and is important for rural producers and global consumers," Feds President Andrew Hoggard says... More>>




ASB: New Zealanders Missing Out On Hundreds Of Millions In KiwiSaver Government Contributions

New Zealanders have just over a week to ensure they’re eligible for the maximum annual government KiwiSaver contribution... More>>


Stats NZ: GDP Climbs 1.6 Percent In March 2021 Quarter Following December Dip

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.6 percent in the March 2021 quarter, following a 1.0 percent fall in the December 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. "After an easing of economic activity in the December quarter, we’ve seen broad-based growth in the first quarter of 2021... More>>

Reserve Bank: Debt Serviceability Restrictions Added To Policy Toolkit

The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua and the Minister of Finance have agreed to update their shared Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on macro-prudential policy and add debt serviceability restrictions to the list of potential tools available... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 