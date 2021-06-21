Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fully-leased Willis Street Building With Standout Street Art For Sale

Monday, 21 June 2021, 10:52 am
Press Release: Bayleys

A fully-leased character building in Willis Street, Wellington which has been home to some of the capital’s most memorable restaurants has been placed on the market for sale.

The striking blue two-level building, located close to where Willis Street intersects with Manners Street, dates back to the early-1900s. The ground floor has been occupied by successful casual eatery Burger Liquor since 2014, while upstairs, co-working space provider Digital Nomad, occupies the entire floor.

Long-time Wellington residents will remember the days when the building housed Casablanca Restaurant, then the cowboy-themed establishment Armadillo’s, followed by a couple of incarnations of the Crazy Horse Steakhouse.

The 580sqm building which includes a basement and additional storage area with roller door, sits on a compact 214sqm site which has one boundary to Ellers Avenue.

The Central Area-zoned property at 129-131 Willis Street has a net income of around $170,000 per annum plus GST. Burger Liquor’s lease runs until the end of 2030, while Digital Nomad’s has an expiry of 2026 with a further one, 6-year right of renewal.

The property will be auctioned at 11am Thursday, 8th July and is being marketed by Fraser Press and Mark Walker of Bayleys Wellington Commercial

Press said Burger Liquor is part of a respected stable of hospitality operations including Monsoon Poon and Boulcott Street Bistro and has continued to trade strongly despite the disruptors of 2020.

“Burger Liquor has stamped its mark on the capital’s dining and bar scene in more ways than one – with attention-attracting street murals painted on the Manners Street side of the landmark building.

“America muralist Steiner painted two works in 2015 – a five-eyed cheetah and a shark – while Wellington street artist Chimp, is behind the two portraits on the same wall.”

Press explained that the building was fully-refurbished and seismically-upgraded to 80 percent new building standard in 2019-2020, with strengthening carried out by structural engineers Silvester Clark.

“At this time the building was re-roofed – including insulation – had new double glazed windows fitted, a new fire protection system, and new wiring and plumbing installed,” he said,

“The restaurant interiors were designed by local company esdesign when Burger Liquor first opened, while the first floor office fitout is by First Light Studio.”

With co-working and a more distributed model of office working being seen post-COVID, Walker describes Digital Nomad’s office component of the property as “some of the coolest office space in Wellington”.

“It’s got that New York loft vibe with exposed brick walls, open ceiling truss system, polished floors and deck area – it’s really a good looking working environment and has its own separate access.”

There are a number of new intensified residential developments under construction in the immediate catchment, and this end of Willis Street is now very much part of the city’s core.

“This offering would suit a passive long-term investor who recognises the strength of the existing tenant covenant, but also appreciates the underlying value of land in this fast-evolving part of the CBD,” said Walker.

Click here for more information on the listing.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Air New Zealand: Employees Recognised With $1,000 Share Award

The efforts Air New Zealand employees made during one of the airline’s toughest years will be recognised via an award of $1,000 worth of company shares to all permanent employees... More>>

Consumer NZ: Bank Complaints On The Rise, Survey Shows

Nearly one in five Kiwis had a problem with their bank in the past year, Consumer NZ’s latest satisfaction survey finds. Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said the number of bank customers reporting problems had jumped to 18%, up from 11% in 2020... More>>

Federated Farmers: Applauds UK-Australia Free Trade Deal

News that Australia and the UK have signed a free trade agreement is a promising step forward in the fight against tariffs and protectionism, Federated Farmers says.
"It reinforces the international rules-based trading framework and is important for rural producers and global consumers," Feds President Andrew Hoggard says... More>>




ASB: New Zealanders Missing Out On Hundreds Of Millions In KiwiSaver Government Contributions

New Zealanders have just over a week to ensure they’re eligible for the maximum annual government KiwiSaver contribution... More>>


Stats NZ: GDP Climbs 1.6 Percent In March 2021 Quarter Following December Dip

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.6 percent in the March 2021 quarter, following a 1.0 percent fall in the December 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. "After an easing of economic activity in the December quarter, we’ve seen broad-based growth in the first quarter of 2021... More>>

Reserve Bank: Debt Serviceability Restrictions Added To Policy Toolkit

The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua and the Minister of Finance have agreed to update their shared Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on macro-prudential policy and add debt serviceability restrictions to the list of potential tools available... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 