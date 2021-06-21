New Alcohol Advertising And Promotion Code Comes Into Full Effect On 1 July

On 1 July 2021, the new Alcohol Advertising and Promotion Code will come into full effect. Advertisers are reminded that all alcohol advertising and promotion will be required to comply.

The new Code replaces the prior Code for Advertising and Promotion of Alcohol, and includes reference to relevant legislation, guidelines on alcohol advertising and promotion and low risk drinking guidelines that advertisers must observe. The Code provides clear guidance to advertisers that alcohol advertising and promotion must be targeted at adults whilst protecting minors and others who may be vulnerable to alcohol advertising and promotion.

The new Alcohol Advertising and Promotion Code was released in December 2020, following a scheduled review of the Code for Advertising and Promotion of Alcohol. A full report on this review is available on the ASA website. The Code was developed by the ASA Codes Committee, which included advertiser, agency, media, Ministry of Health and public representatives, and in consultation with industry and public sectors.

