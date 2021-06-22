Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Dunedin-Based Tech Company TracPlus Secures Global Talent To Unlock Growth

Tuesday, 22 June 2021, 9:56 am
Press Release: TracPlus

Dunedin-Based tech company TracPlus is pleased to announce two additions to the ranks of its management team: Tim Lynskey as Chief Revenue Officer and Todd O’Hara as Chief Marketing Officer. Both Mr Lynskey and Mr O’Hara come to TracPlus with a wealth of experience in the asset tracking industry, and their hires align with the company’s focus on the emergency management sector.

TracPlus’ CEO Trevor McIntyre says he’s excited for the capability step-change that Tim and Todd bring as TracPlus continues its recovery from COVID and deepens its footprint into a wider range of emergency service markets.

“Last year we saw the largest disruption to international commercial markets in over 100 years. TracPlus was not immune to the effects, and we had to make some hard decisions to ensure the business was able to weather the storm and be in a position to provide our world-leading safety services when the world came back online.

“We’re now in a vastly improved position. We’ve grown back to pre-COVID levels with great people onboard and more on the way, as well as cash in the bank and some of the world’s best tracking developers building exciting new products that the market has been expecting from other providers for some time,” says Mr McIntyre.

Todd, who has almost two decades’ experience in aviation and holds licences in rotary-wing, fixed-wing, glider, and microlight aircraft, says both he and Tim are excited about the potential they see extending beyond the aviation market where TracPlus has traditionally been dominant.

“TracPlus has grown strongly by carving out a position as a disruptor in aviation tracking with the introduction of a tracking product that decreased the position update frequency from the industry standard of two-minute intervals down to just 15-seconds.

“We see a real opportunity to take TracPlus’ characteristically simple solutions in aviation and expand into other markets to keep people safe in the world’s most demanding environments,” he says.

Mr Lynskey, whose background includes many years in emergency management where he’s led sales teams to a successful exit, says he’s excited about TracPlus’ ‘bigger-picture’ approach when it comes to solving issues for their customers.

“We’re optimistic about the company’s future and are looking forward to continuing to support the aviation market whilst growing TracPlus in untapped markets, particularly in vehicle and personnel tracking on land and at sea.

“Our primary goal moving forward is to further stabilise the business by placing the right people in the right roles and upscaling our product and service offerings to benefit our clients,” says Mr Lynskey.

This renewed focus on people has already begun; in addition to Mr Lynskey and Mr O’Hara, TracPlus has hired a local operations manager in their Dunedin headquarters and a business development manager in the United States. The company is also actively seeking a territory manager for New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from TracPlus on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Maritime Union: Deepening Supply Chain Crisis Requires Action

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the global COVID-19 pandemic exposed pre-existing weaknesses in our logistics sector, and created enormous problems... More>>



Air New Zealand: Employees Recognised With $1,000 Share Award

The efforts Air New Zealand employees made during one of the airline’s toughest years will be recognised via an award of $1,000 worth of company shares to all permanent employees... More>>

Consumer NZ: Bank Complaints On The Rise, Survey Shows

Nearly one in five Kiwis had a problem with their bank in the past year, Consumer NZ’s latest satisfaction survey finds. Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said the number of bank customers reporting problems had jumped to 18%, up from 11% in 2020... More>>

Mercury: Enters Into Binding Agreements To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury) has announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Trustpower Limited (Trustpower, NZX:TPW) to acquire Trustpower’s retail business for NZ$441 million... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: New Zealanders Missing Out On Hundreds Of Millions In KiwiSaver Government Contributions

New Zealanders have just over a week to ensure they’re eligible for the maximum annual government KiwiSaver contribution... More>>


Stats NZ: GDP Climbs 1.6 Percent In March 2021 Quarter Following December Dip

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.6 percent in the March 2021 quarter, following a 1.0 percent fall in the December 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. "After an easing of economic activity in the December quarter, we’ve seen broad-based growth in the first quarter of 2021... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 