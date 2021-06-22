Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Outgoing Middlemore Foundation CEO Sandra Geange To Remain As A Volunteer

Tuesday, 22 June 2021, 11:08 am
Press Release: Middlemore Foundation

Middlemore Foundation CEO Sandra Geange will step down at the end of June after three years at the helm of the organisation, and will remain involved as a volunteer in Te Maara Kia o Wirihana community garden and the foundation’s worm farm project.

“We thank Sandra for her three years of dedicated service to the Foundation, and are so grateful she is remaining with us as a valued volunteer,” said Middlemore Foundation Chair Nick Main.

“She leaves a legacy of which she should be proud, including a number of major community projects she has helped lead. She has been a driving force behind Te Maara Kai o Wirihana, a community garden collaboration between Manurewa High School, Counties Manukau Health and the Middlemore Foundation. Another leadership legacy is the Ngaa Tai Tini programme, which aims to support 1,000 Manukau families towards mana motuhake.”

The Middlemore Foundation board and Kerridge & Partners are currently recruiting for Sandra’s replacement and expects the new CEO to commence in September 2021.

