Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Innovations In New Zealand’s Coffee Industry

Wednesday, 23 June 2021, 6:33 am
Press Release: Premium SEO NZ

Since its time as a British colony and subsequent member of the Commonwealth of Nations, NZ has had a natural affinity for tea. It may come as a surprise to some, then, that the nation ranks in the Top 20 for the largest number of coffee consumers per capita – ahead of countries like Australia and even the US. It’s also attributed with inventing the ‘flat white’ (don’t tell the Aussies).

While the industry is currently dominated by international companies like Nestlé and Jacobson Douw Egberts, there are a number of smaller local companies that are also producing top-quality coffee products; often more cheaply than their international counterparts. Many NZ consumers prefer these local brands not only due to pricing and taste, but because of their generally more personalised service and consumers’ ability to easily monitor these companies’ claims of being organic as well as their fair trade practices.

The industry is also very competitive in terms of coffee shops and developing quality baristas. And, it’s not uncommon for consumers to have a favourite ‘spot’ where they purchase their morning cup.

In terms of recent developments in the coffee retail market, there has been a sharp uptake in the purchase of coffee machines for home use. This increase is attributed to the impact of Covid-19, with many consumers unable to visit a local coffee shop and/or no longer able to afford coffee shop prices. Of the home options, fresh ground coffee pods are the biggest sellers. While this may have been problematic only a few short years ago due to such pods’ wastage and how they were not biodegradable, the fact that many companies now offer recyclable pods has helped to increase their popularity.

For what was once a strong tea drinking nation, NZ’s coffee industry is alive and well and may prove a valuable contributor to the country’s economy in the years ahead.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Premium SEO NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Maritime Union: Deepening Supply Chain Crisis Requires Action

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the global COVID-19 pandemic exposed pre-existing weaknesses in our logistics sector, and created enormous problems... More>>



Air New Zealand: Employees Recognised With $1,000 Share Award

The efforts Air New Zealand employees made during one of the airline’s toughest years will be recognised via an award of $1,000 worth of company shares to all permanent employees... More>>

Consumer NZ: Bank Complaints On The Rise, Survey Shows

Nearly one in five Kiwis had a problem with their bank in the past year, Consumer NZ’s latest satisfaction survey finds. Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said the number of bank customers reporting problems had jumped to 18%, up from 11% in 2020... More>>

Mercury: Enters Into Binding Agreements To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury) has announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Trustpower Limited (Trustpower, NZX:TPW) to acquire Trustpower’s retail business for NZ$441 million... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: New Zealanders Missing Out On Hundreds Of Millions In KiwiSaver Government Contributions

New Zealanders have just over a week to ensure they’re eligible for the maximum annual government KiwiSaver contribution... More>>


Stats NZ: GDP Climbs 1.6 Percent In March 2021 Quarter Following December Dip

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.6 percent in the March 2021 quarter, following a 1.0 percent fall in the December 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. "After an easing of economic activity in the December quarter, we’ve seen broad-based growth in the first quarter of 2021... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 