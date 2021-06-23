Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hamilton Homes Struggle To Heat Up For Winter

Wednesday, 23 June 2021, 6:37 am
Press Release: Hamilton Aircons

As we enter the coldest month of the year, with Hamilton’s average low temperatures at around 6 degrees Celsius at night and higher levels of rainfall than what is experienced during the rest of the year, costs associated with heating homes naturally increase. While many families tend to make use of standing heaters, underfloor heating systems, or installed home heating units, running these over a long period can significantly increase monthly costs.

These kinds of electricity-based heating systems are also known to use a lot of energy and produce high levels of carbon emissions. In a bid to lower expenses and a home’s carbon footprint, many are, therefore, looking for alternative heat sources. Of course, there’s always the trusty fireplace. But, if one isn’t already part of the house, building one is not always an option. The initial outlay in cases where one can be built may also be too much for the average family’s budget, especially since it can only heat up one area and not the whole house. Another alternative is the standing gas heater, but these present a higher risk of fire or damage if not handled or placed correctly.

That is why heat pumps in Hamilton have begun gaining popularity in recent years as a cost- and energy-saving alternative. These pumps use less energy as they ‘pump’ heat from one area to another as opposed to converting cold air into warm air. They are also installed within the house itself, making them both safe and able to heat the whole home.

While the initial outlay for installing a heat pump is high, as self-installation is not really an option, these costs are quickly recouped once the system is up-and-running. There is also the added benefit of the system doubling as an air conditioner in summer, which makes installing a heat pump worth the initial investment.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton Aircons on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Maritime Union: Deepening Supply Chain Crisis Requires Action

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the global COVID-19 pandemic exposed pre-existing weaknesses in our logistics sector, and created enormous problems... More>>



Air New Zealand: Employees Recognised With $1,000 Share Award

The efforts Air New Zealand employees made during one of the airline’s toughest years will be recognised via an award of $1,000 worth of company shares to all permanent employees... More>>

Consumer NZ: Bank Complaints On The Rise, Survey Shows

Nearly one in five Kiwis had a problem with their bank in the past year, Consumer NZ’s latest satisfaction survey finds. Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said the number of bank customers reporting problems had jumped to 18%, up from 11% in 2020... More>>

Mercury: Enters Into Binding Agreements To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury) has announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Trustpower Limited (Trustpower, NZX:TPW) to acquire Trustpower’s retail business for NZ$441 million... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: New Zealanders Missing Out On Hundreds Of Millions In KiwiSaver Government Contributions

New Zealanders have just over a week to ensure they’re eligible for the maximum annual government KiwiSaver contribution... More>>


Stats NZ: GDP Climbs 1.6 Percent In March 2021 Quarter Following December Dip

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.6 percent in the March 2021 quarter, following a 1.0 percent fall in the December 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. "After an easing of economic activity in the December quarter, we’ve seen broad-based growth in the first quarter of 2021... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 