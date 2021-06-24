Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZME Joins With Pure SEO To Deliver Search Engine Solutions For Advertisers

Thursday, 24 June 2021, 8:32 am
Press Release: NZME

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) announced it has partnered with award winning search engine optimisation company Pure SEO to provide Kiwi advertisers with expert advice and tools to improve their ranking on search results pages.

More than 85% of consumers conduct online research before buying a product so it’s imperative that businesses are easily found on search results pages. Search Engine Optimisation is a natural partner to a paid search strategy and works in conjunction with other marketing tactics to deliver superior digital advertising results.

“A challenge most business owners need to address is how to use search engine optimisation (SEO) tools to make sure their website really stands out when potential customers go online and search for products or services. That’s where our partnership with Pure SEO kicks in,” says NZME Head of Digital Revenue, Charlotte Bell.

NZME’s vast digital offering including search, social and display capabilities, coupled with Pure SEO’s search engine solutions gives NZME customers a one stop shop for their digital marketing needs

Pure SEO was founded 10 years ago on the belief that New Zealand businesses were missing out on growth opportunities due to a lack of solid advice on how to best optimise their website.

“SEO is a digital marketing strategy that focuses on a website's presence in results on search engines like Google. When you understand how SEO works, you can use different tactics to increase your visibility - or how high your website ranks in search results,” says Richard Conway CEO of Pure SEO.

Conway points out that websites listed on Google’s Search Engine Results Pages (SERPs) are determined by Google’s special search algorithm which is updated over 800 times a year. An algorithm that encompasses more than 250 simultaneous factors, and over 10,000 variations when online users key in their search.

“That’s why SEO can be somewhat daunting, especially for small businesses. Our expertise lies in identifying those key factors that lead to improved search engine rankings and internet traffic; and then being able to act upon them,” said Conway.

NZME’s Bell: “SEO is very specialised, so we sought out a market leading, reputable partner with strong international connections, and we’re thrilled to be working with Pure SEO to deliver our customers a full-service digital offering,” said Bell.

