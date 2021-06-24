Celebrating Mediterranean’s Finest Olive Oil

Leading Mediterranean olive oil brand, Borges, is turning 125 years old, making it one of the oldest olive oil brands in New Zealand and the world!

Borges prides itself on bringing the quality and joy of a Mediterranean lifestyle to kitchens around the globe.

Founded in 1896 by the Pont-Creus family in Tarrega, Spain, this once small business, dedicated to buying and selling olives and almonds, now sells its foods in more than 100 countries, across five continents. With 125 years of history, and a strong international presence, Borges is a leader in producing quality, healthy and sustainable oils, vinegars, nuts and much more.

With its exclusive DUO® cap, Borges Olive Oil is available with a dual-flow dispenser, designed to make cooking, dressing and seasoning with olive oil simple, convenient and mess-free.

A simple turn of the bottle controls the amount of oil flow. The DUO® cap guarantees the right amount of oil every time from a single bottle without splashes, stains, spills or wasted oil.

You can find the Borges Olive Oil range in all Countdown stores nationwide at a great price:

Borges Extra Virgin Olive Oil 1 Litre $13.00

Borges Olive Oil Classic Oil 1 Litre $11.90

Borges Extra Virgin Olive Oil 500ml $7.50

Borges Olive Oil Classic Oil 500ml $7.00

Borges Olive Oil Extra Light 500ml $7.00

