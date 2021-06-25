Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Imports Continue To Recover With Large Increases In May

Friday, 25 June 2021, 10:44 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

A large rise in vehicles, parts, and accessories drove the increase in total goods imports in May 2021, but this large increase was partly offset by decreases in textiles and food wastes, Stats NZ said today.

The monthly value of goods imports in May 2021 rose $1.3 billion (31 percent) from May 2020 to $5.4 billion.

“May 2021 had the largest all-time value in imports of cars for any month,” international trade manager Alasdair Allen said.

“The big monthly rise in vehicle imports was largely due to a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

