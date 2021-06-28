Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Low Carbon Future the Focus of new Tech Company

Monday, 28 June 2021, 9:51 am
Press Release:

A newly established Christchurch technology company, ANSA™, provides services designed to efficiently integrate low carbon technologies into the electricity grid.

ANSA (pronounced Answer) is an acronym for Advanced Network Simulation and Analysis. Founded by Dr Allan Miller and Scott Lemon, ANSA uses technology developed by the pair to assist electricity distributors to understand the capacity of their electricity lines to connect electric vehicles (EVs), solar power, and batteries. Further, it enables electricity distributors to ready their networks for the expected growth in electric vehicles and solar power in their networks.

“This is a crucial time for renewable energy development and use in New Zealand.” Says Miller. “We believe that renewable electricity is a vital part of how we will achieve our Paris Agreement contribution and net zero emissions by 2050. The role we play is modelling and insights that help our clients optimise grid connected low carbon technologies like solar power and EVs.”

Accurately understanding the capacity of their networks for EVs and solar has been challenging for electricity distributors to date. However, Miller and Lemon have developed technology that can accurately and precisely use geographical information and machine learning along with precise EV and PV hosting capacity models.

This helps distributors to understand where to focus power quality monitoring of electricity networks, how to mitigate overloading, and where to upgrade electricity distribution networks if required. In turn the cost of providing a network service can be reduced, and the cost of moving to a low carbon future better managed.

Beyond networks, ANSA also has technology to find the optimum locations for solar farms, and to evaluate of rooftop solar for businesses. “Solar farms and commercial rooftop solar will also be important renewable generation options but aren’t suited to every situation, so our impartial models will facilitate well-informed decisions.” says Miller.

Lemon and Miller have already completed a number of assignments for electricity distributors with their technology, allowing those distributors to more accurately target interventions in weaker parts of their networks, and to utilise low carbon technology to provide capacity support, thus delaying the build of new transmission lines.

“We’re excited to be bringing ANSA to market and enabling our clients to make better-informed decisions around future-proofing their networks, understanding the value of commercial rooftop solar, and locating solar farms, thereby supporting New Zealand’s low carbon future” says Miller.

