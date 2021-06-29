STARZ Original Content Tops The Field In Average Demand Per Show [Parrot Analytics]

Parrot Analytics finds STARZ’s premium programming delivers highest hit rate with most in-demand series domestically and internationally

Parrot Analytics taps into global audience demand for rapid growth of STARZ platform.

Los Angeles (June 28, 2021) - Global audience demand analytics leader Parrot Analytics has analyzed audience demand across top streaming networks and found that STARZ’s premium programming delivers the highest hit rate with the most in-demand series on average both domestically and internationally.

In the United States, Parrot Analytics found that a STARZ original series attracts over five times the US audience demand of an average TV series over 12 months ending June 19. This represents the top mark in the entertainment industry with the highest US title average demand for original series of any platform.

Parrot Analytics also reports that STARZ’s originals are even more in-demand on a global scale: With 5.38 times the global TV series demand average, a STARZ original is 6.1% more demanded internationally than it is domestically. Furthermore, on a global scale, the average STARZ original is 12.6% ahead of the next-best performing platform’s average original series.

In an adjacent study, Parrot Analytics has found that the typical STARZ title travels internationally, across its STARZPLAY platform, 74% better than the typical Netflix series, and 60% better than the typical HBO series. Markets that have scored highly for “Power Book II: Ghost”, for example, include South Africa with 82% travelability - a measure of a series’ global appeal relative to its home market. Kenya scored 81% followed by France (76%), China (74%) and the United Kingdom (71%). The average STARZ title also has 41% more longevity than the global average; high longevity indicates series that are good at maintaining audience demand.

Jeffrey Hirsch, STARZ President and Chief Executive Officer remarks, “These results reinforce STARZ’s proven ability to bring audiences high quality premium programming, which we believe is key to success over raw scale. With our most robust slate ever, STARZ is continuing to deliver exceptional premium programming focused on amplifying narratives by, about and for women and underrepresented audiences.”

In addition, Parrot Analytics reports that the STARZ network owns four out of the ten most in-demand diverse series in a recent period analyzed (January to April 2021). These highly demanded diverse series are “Power Book II: Ghost” (13.1 times more demand in the US than the average TV series, 13.1x), “Power” (11.4x), “P-Valley” (9.8x) and “Vida” (9.0x).

“STARZ is not afraid to tell the stories of women and audiences that have been traditionally underrepresented on television. Our global audience demand analytics capabilities are ideally suited to provide the necessary context for accelerated growth. Parrot Analytics is proud to continue our work with STARZ teams around the world to reach global audiences through impactful stories,” remarked Wared Steger, CEO Parrot Analytics.

About STARZ

STARZ (www.starz.com), a Lionsgate company, is a leading global media streaming platform committed to delivering premium content that amplifies narratives by, about and for women and underrepresented audiences. STARZ is home to the highly-rated and first-of-its-kind STARZ app that offers the ability to stream or download STARZ premium content, as well as the flagship domestic STARZ® service, including STARZ ENCORE, 17 premium pay TV channels, and the associated on-demand and online services. In 2018, STARZ launched its STARZPLAY international premium streaming platform to provide subscribers access to the “best of global SVOD.” STARZPLAY, coupled with its STARZPLAY ARABIA joint venture, has expanded its global footprint into more than 55 countries throughout Europe and Latin America along with Canada, Japan, India and Indonesia. STARZ and STARZPLAY are available across digital OTT platforms and multichannel video distributors, including cable operators, satellite television providers, and telecommunications companies around the world. In February 2021, STARZ launched #TakeTheLead, a multi-faceted and innovative inclusion initiative expanding its existing efforts to improve representation on screen, behind the camera and throughout the company.

