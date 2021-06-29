3Sixty Sports Bring World Leading Mount Bike Brands To NZ

Auckland based 3Sixty Sports are bringing the latest in mountain biking products and technology to New Zealand shores.

New Zealand has long been an attractive destination for keen mountain bikers from around the world. With quiet trails, stunning vistas and lush native forests, New Zealand has built a strong reputation among international riders as one of the best countries to ride.

“The popularity of the sport has really exploded over the past decade”, explains 3Sixty Sports Director, Bruce Davey. “We have seen a real boom in technological innovation in mountain bike parts and frames. There are a lot of amazing companies who have invested heavily in product research and testing.”

Unfortunately, in the past, riders in New Zealand had difficulty getting their hands on the latest MTB products and when they did, these came with expensive shipping costs and lengthy wait times.

“Mountain bike technology has moved at a staggering pace”, says Davey. “If we look at the bikes that we were riding a decade ago, there isn’t a whole lot of commonality. This is why easy access to MTB products is so important – Kiwi riders shouldn’t be missing out just because of our geographic location.”

3Sixty Sports was founded to help solves these problems. Today, the company stocks a wide range of full suspension mountain bike frames, parts and accessories from leading world-renowned MTB brands. All products are available to purchase via their online store with same day shipping throughout NZ.

3Sixty Sports also offer custom bike builds for Banshee and Forbidden bike frames.

“A big part of Mountain biking is creating your own, perfect rig”, explains Davey. “We spend time with riders and ensure they exactly what they want out of their new bike”.

To view 3Sixty Sports full range of product, and buy online, visit their website.

© Scoop Media

