Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

3Sixty Sports Bring World Leading Mount Bike Brands To NZ

Tuesday, 29 June 2021, 1:39 pm
Press Release: 3Sixty Sports

Auckland based 3Sixty Sports are bringing the latest in mountain biking products and technology to New Zealand shores.

New Zealand has long been an attractive destination for keen mountain bikers from around the world. With quiet trails, stunning vistas and lush native forests, New Zealand has built a strong reputation among international riders as one of the best countries to ride.

“The popularity of the sport has really exploded over the past decade”, explains 3Sixty Sports Director, Bruce Davey. “We have seen a real boom in technological innovation in mountain bike parts and frames. There are a lot of amazing companies who have invested heavily in product research and testing.”

Unfortunately, in the past, riders in New Zealand had difficulty getting their hands on the latest MTB products and when they did, these came with expensive shipping costs and lengthy wait times.

“Mountain bike technology has moved at a staggering pace”, says Davey. “If we look at the bikes that we were riding a decade ago, there isn’t a whole lot of commonality. This is why easy access to MTB products is so important – Kiwi riders shouldn’t be missing out just because of our geographic location.”

3Sixty Sports was founded to help solves these problems. Today, the company stocks a wide range of full suspension mountain bike frames, parts and accessories from leading world-renowned MTB brands. All products are available to purchase via their online store with same day shipping throughout NZ.

3Sixty Sports also offer custom bike builds for Banshee and Forbidden bike frames.

“A big part of Mountain biking is creating your own, perfect rig”, explains Davey. “We spend time with riders and ensure they exactly what they want out of their new bike”.

To view 3Sixty Sports full range of product, and buy online, visit their website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from 3Sixty Sports on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Air New Zealand: Flying Year-round To Popular Queensland Destinations

Air New Zealand is moving to year-round direct flights on its Auckland-Cairns, Auckland-Sunshine Coast and Christchurch-Gold Coast routes under an agreement with the Queensland Government... More>>




SEA: Another First For Solar Energy In New Zealand

The Sustainable Energy Association NZ (SEANZ) congratulates Sunergise on the commissioning of the Sunergise Kapuni Solar Power Plant, the largest in the country... More>>

Accenture: More Boomers Than Zoomers Want To Work From Home

While often associated with tech savvy Gen Z or Zoomers, new global research from Accenture shows that the push for more flexible working environments is being led by Gen Xers and Baby Boomers... More>>

Banking: Westpac New Zealand To Remain Part Of Westpac Group

Westpac New Zealand Limited (WNZL) remains part of Westpac Group following a decision for the two businesses not to demerge. Westpac Group Chief Executive Officer, Peter King, said: “After a detailed review, we believe a demerger of the WNZL business would not be in the best interests of shareholders... More>>

Mercury: Enters Into Binding Agreements To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury) has announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Trustpower Limited (Trustpower, NZX:TPW) to acquire Trustpower’s retail business for NZ$441 million... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: New Zealanders Missing Out On Hundreds Of Millions In KiwiSaver Government Contributions

New Zealanders have just over a week to ensure they’re eligible for the maximum annual government KiwiSaver contribution... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 