Skylight Appoints Anthony De Rose As Next CE

Skylight Trust has appointed Anthony de Rose as its next Chief Executive, Skylight's Chair Jim Donovan announced today. De Rose will take over from Heather Henare when she retires in late August. De Rose brings both a business background and extensive senior executive experience in mental health services management in New Zealand and Australia. Since returning to New Zealand, he has held an executive role with Te Āhuru Mōwai “Homes for Whānau”, a Ngāti Toa iwi initiative.

Donovan acknowledged Henare's transformative contribution and commitment to Skylight, staying on as CE well beyond her original planned retirement date. He especially thanked her for her management of the organisation through the Covid situation.

Skylight provides preventative and restorative programmes and services to help children, young people, and their families deal with trauma, loss, grief and difficult change.

