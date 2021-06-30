CEO Moves On From Bobux International, 30 June 2021

Andrew Sharp, CEO moves on from Bobux

After nearly six years of leading Bobux International’s growth, Andrew Sharp will be moving on from Bobux at the end of July, to take up an opportunity to build his own business.

In his time at Bobux, Andrew has built and led a team that has accelerated Bobux’s trajectory towards becoming the best kids’ shoe brand in the world, outpacing international growth rates by 10x year-on-year in a highly competitive, global market.

In 2021 Bobux is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its New Zealand founding, with further extraordinary global growth, both online and with great retail and distribution partners around the world.

Bobux has proven itself a resilient player in the global market. In Andrew’s words,

“What has been most important has been to build a phenomenal team that is able to understand our customers’ needs, then implement our strategy to such a high standard – that is what I am most proud of from the past 5 ½ years”.

In recent times, Bobux has undergone a significant digital transformation, evolved its product and distribution offering to a rapidly changing consumer landscape and navigated a global pandemic, coming out stronger than when the company went in.

The Board expresses its appreciation for Andrew and his outstanding energy, commitment and leadership. Founders Colleen and Chris Bennett, the Board and the Bobux team are excited to see Andrew take up his new venture – back into the electronics world.

Matt Smith, CFO will assume acting CEO responsibilities, as the Board engages in a global search to recruit a new CEO to take Bobux to the next level of success.



