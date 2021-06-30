Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vodafone And Ambit Partner To Offer Digital Assistant To Kiwi Businesses

Wednesday, 30 June 2021, 12:09 pm
Press Release: Vodafone

Enterprise grade chatbot platform helps businesses deploy a digital assistant to their website

Vodafone NZ today announced an exclusive partnership with Ambit to bring their enterprise grade chatbot platform underpinned by AI and natural language processing, designed to deliver 24/7 personalised customer service, to its contact centre customers across Aotearoa.

Ambit is a kiwi start-up success story, founded in 2017 and a 2018 graduate of Vodafone’s Xone accelerator programme. It works with many well-known brands across New Zealand to provide digital customer service.

Glenn Johnstone, Head of ICT Vodafone said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Ambit, a company we clearly know well, to offer our customers an automated chat solution.”


He continued: “As customers want to self-serve in their own time, automated chat has significant use cases for both Government and private businesses of any size. The traditional barriers have been cost and complexity, but Ambit offers an agile, affordable and no code configuration solution to get up and running with customers quickly. The solution can scale fast as Kiwi businesses scale up and serve more businesses around the globe.”


Tim Warren, Ambit Chief Executive Officer said “Conversational AI should be part of every brand’s digital strategy. Partnering with Vodafone means many more Kiwi organisations can easily create their own digital employee, working alongside human agents to increase online sales and manage costs while enhancing customer experience.”

Glenn Johnstone concluded: “As we help businesses digitally transform, it’s clear that once they adopt an agile cloud platform, digitising further experiences becomes significantly more accessible to both large and small organisations”.

Find more from Vodafone on InfoPages.
 
 
 
