Your Family Entertainment AG: Distribution Of "The Tribe" Kicks Off Cooperation With Cloud 9 Screen Entertainment Group

Munich, Germany / Wellington, New Zealand: New Zealand production company the Cloud 9 Screen Entertainment Group and German media company Your Family Entertainment AG announced the beginning of their strategic partnership today. To start with, Your Family Entertainment AG will distribute the beloved science fiction drama series "The Tribe" internationally.

Your Family Entertainment AG is one of the leading producers and distributors of high-quality programs for children and families. The company operates TV channels in the free-TV and pay-TV segment as well as several mobile TV streams and digital channels worldwide. Furthermore, Your Family Entertainment AG owns and operates one of the largest independent libraries in Europe. All 3.500 half-hours of content are engaging, educational, entertaining, and free of violence.

"The Tribe", which includes relevant topics for young audiences such as peer pressure and finding one’s place in the world, is enjoyed by many different ages in the family and fits perfectly into the existing portfolio. The series follows different groups of children and teenagers (so-called tribes) and how they deal with everyday life in a world without adults. „The Tribe" was produced in New Zealand against beautiful and breathtaking locations and has gained a significant worldwide following from the start. Over the years, almost 300 episodes have come into existence and the series has spawned several hit music albums, audiobook dramatizations as well as books and novels. Its popularity remains unbroken and a new "The Tribe" game will be launched globally in the second half of 2021.

"The Tribe" was produced by the Cloud 9 Screen Entertainment Group, which is one of the most prolific creators and producers of live-action quality family entertainment. Its credits include hits such as "The Enid Blyton Adventure Series", "William Shatner’s A Twist in the Tale" and "The Legend of William Tell".

Raymond Thompson, Group Chairman and Chief Executive at the Cloud 9 Screen Entertainment Group: "I am delighted to be associated with Your Family Entertainment AG as both our companies share the same core values to develop, produce and deliver positive and aspirational programming which can be enjoyed by the entire family. „The Tribe" has emotionally connected with a global audience in a very profound way and I am keen to build and consolidate on the franchise with sequels and perhaps even a motion-picture tie-in. Formalizing this relationship between Cloud 9 and Your Family Entertainment AG is very exciting and I believe will herald tremendous opportunities which will not only be commercially successful but very special too."

Bernd Wendeln, COO at Your Family Entertainment AG: "We are very excited to start our cooperation with Cloud 9 Screen Entertainment Group. "The Tribe" already has an incredible fan base around the world and I am sure that our customers will appreciate the science fiction drama series just the same. I am also looking forward to growing this partnership with more opportunities in distribution and rebooting IP in the future."

About Cloud 9 Screen Entertainment Group

The Cloud 9 Screen Entertainment Group was founded in 1994 by ex-BBC Head of Drama Development and veteran writer-producer, Raymond Thompson, in association with the Sanctuary Group PLC who were quoted on the London Stock Exchange. In the aftermath of a takeover of Sanctuary by Universal Music Group, Thompson acquired the entire shareholding of Cloud 9 which is held privately. Cloud 9 owns and controls a vast catalogue of intellectual property and operates in a boutique and artisan manner with interests ranging from book publishing to merchandising, music to gaming. At its core though, Cloud 9 is a writer-led company and focuses on creating and producing titles targeting a mainstream global audience. The company is currently developing a portfolio of motion-pictures which it plans on producing, along with other titles for television, at its homebase production, New Zealand, along with other potential locations worldwide. Being a content creator and owning and controlling a vast library of intellectual property, Cloud 9 is a unique independent boutique operation well-placed to trade in the world of convergence and in all multiplatforms which become available well into the future.

About Your Family Entertainment AG

The German company Your Family Entertainment AG ("YFE") (WKN [German security code number]: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, ticker symbol: RTV) is one of the leading producers and distributors of high-quality programs for children and families. It owns and operates one of the largest independent libraries in Europe, including well-known series such as "Enid Blyton", "Fix & Foxi", and "Altair". YFE focuses on engaging, educational, and entertaining content, which is free of violence. Furthermore, YFE operates the award-winning pay-TV channel "Fix&Foxi TV" on four different continents, the free-to-air channel "RiC TV", its international pay-TV version "RiC.today" as well as several mobile TV streams and digital channels worldwide.

