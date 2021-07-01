Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Port Of Tauranga Is Responsible For Worker Harm

Thursday, 1 July 2021, 5:26 am
Press Release: Maritime Union of New Zealand

The Maritime Union has backed calls by whistle blowers at Port of Tauranga who have come forward after suffering serious workplace injuries.

Several workers spoke to Newshub after suffering chronic injuries while driving long shifts on container straddles, but had to remain anonymous for fear of retribution by employers.

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says Port of Tauranga gets glowing references as a profitable business in the media – but that profit is obtained from unsatisfactory working practices.

Mr Harrison was a waterfront worker at Ports of Auckland for 19 years and worked as a straddle driver during that time.

He says many workers throughout New Zealand end up with chronic injuries from working with port machinery, and he himself suffered a neck injury.

Mr Harrison says long shifts and a relentless drive for profit over the wellbeing of workers were underlying issues, and the Port of Tauranga was notorious for the bad conditions of many workers inside the port gates.

“The problem is the business model at Port of Tauranga.”

Mr Harrison says that Port of Tauranga contracts out much of its stevedoring work to smaller operations.

He says these contracting companies have one way of making a profit – by pushing their workers to the limit.

“12 hour shifts or more are the norm, casualization, irregular shifts, and people working unsafe hours because they need the money.”

He says the people in charge of the Port and its shareholders are not interested in what happens to workers.

Mr Harrison says he does not accept the Port’s claims that safety is its number one priority, and he says management just want the issue out of the public eye.

“They are interested in profit, they have set up operations so they collect the cash, but insulate themselves from the consequences.”

Mr Harrison says any port will be more productive in the long term if its work practices and infrastructure are sound, and this was the goal for the Maritime Union.

He says the Maritime Union is calling for a national inquiry into health and safety at New Zealand ports after a number of deaths and serious injuries in recent years.

Chronic injuries should be part of such an inquiry, he says.

There was a culture of retribution in some ports, where management would target any worker who stood up for safety or their rights.

He says the Union is organising workers in the Port of Tauranga and local stevedores to improve conditions of work.

Link

Port of Tauranga contractors 'broken' after suffering serious back injuries from driving heavy machinery

https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/new-zealand/2021/06/port-of-tauranga-contractors-broken-after-suffering-serious-back-injuries-from-driving-heavy-machinery.html

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maritime Union of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



ComCom: Statement Of Unresolved Issues Released For Trade Me’s Application To Acquire Homes.co.nz

The Commerce Commission has released a Statement of Unresolved Issues relating to Trade Me Limited’s application for clearance to acquire PropertyNZ Limited.
PropertyNZ Limited owns and operates the homes.co.nz website, while Trade Me owns and operates the Trade Me Property website... More>>


MBIE: Evaluation Of The Earthquake-prone Building System

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s first evaluation of the earthquake-prone building system shows that the system is working well overall, and provides useful information on how it can be further improved... More>>


Air New Zealand: Flying Year-round To Popular Queensland Destinations

Air New Zealand is moving to year-round direct flights on its Auckland-Cairns, Auckland-Sunshine Coast and Christchurch-Gold Coast routes under an agreement with the Queensland Government... More>>



ASB: Back My Build Tops $2 Billion In Lending For New Build Houses

In just over a month since ASB launched its special Back My Build home loan rate to boost housing supply and help Kiwis onto the property ladder, the bank has received applications for more than $2 billion in lending to support the construction of 3,000 new homes... More>>


Banking: Westpac New Zealand To Remain Part Of Westpac Group

Westpac New Zealand Limited (WNZL) remains part of Westpac Group following a decision for the two businesses not to demerge. Westpac Group Chief Executive Officer, Peter King, said: “After a detailed review, we believe a demerger of the WNZL business would not be in the best interests of shareholders... More>>

Mercury: Enters Into Binding Agreements To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury) has announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Trustpower Limited (Trustpower, NZX:TPW) to acquire Trustpower’s retail business for NZ$441 million... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 