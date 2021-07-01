Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ASB KiwiSaver Ranks Last For Customer Satisfaction, Consumer NZ Survey Finds

Thursday, 1 July 2021, 6:05 am
Press Release: Consumer NZ

Consumer NZ's annual KiwiSaver satisfaction survey has found ASB last-placed for customer satisfaction.

Just 43% of ASB customers were happy with the service they were getting.

Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said ASB’s score was significantly below the market average of 55%.

“ASB also scored below average on all our key satisfaction measures. Just 37% of customers thought ASB did a good job keeping them up to date about their investment, compared with the industry average of 48%,” Duffy said.

ANZ, the biggest KiwiSaver provider, also scored significantly below average for overall satisfaction with a rating of 50%.

“The best performers this year were streets ahead. Milford Funds came out on top with 85% overall satisfaction. It scored particularly well for access to account information (93%) and keeping customers updated about their investment (84%).”

Simplicity was second placed (74%) and Aon New Zealand third (73%).

"Our results show a big difference between the best and worst performers when it comes to keeping customers informed about what’s happening with their money," Duffy said.

Across the market, six out of 10 Kiwis didn’t know how their fund was faring compared with others. Fee transparency was also a big issue. Seventy percent didn’t know how much they paid in fees. The amount KiwiSaver providers earn from fees has continued to rise, totaling $539 million in 2020.

Demand for responsible investing
Consumer NZ’s survey also showed many Kiwis want to know their money is invested responsibly.

Almost half (48%) said they wanted a fund that provides a good return and invests responsibly – both were equally important. A further 13 percent ranked responsible investment as the priority.

One in three KiwiSavers said they would be very concerned if their money was invested in oil and gas exploration. However, 68% were unsure whether their provider invested in this area.

Changes announced by the government mean that from December default KiwiSaver providers will no longer be able to invest in fossil fuels. They will also be required to publish a responsible investment policy on their website.

Other changes to default schemes will see a drop in charges, a move which should put pressure on industry competitors to review their fees, Duffy said.

About Consumer NZ’s survey
Consumer NZ’s survey was a nationally representative survey of 1942 New Zealanders, aged 18 years and older, carried out online in April and May 2021. Satisfaction ratings report the proportion of respondents who scored their provider 8, 9 or 10 on a scale from 0 (very dissatisfied) to 10 (very satisfied).

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Consumer NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



ComCom: Statement Of Unresolved Issues Released For Trade Me’s Application To Acquire Homes.co.nz

The Commerce Commission has released a Statement of Unresolved Issues relating to Trade Me Limited’s application for clearance to acquire PropertyNZ Limited.
PropertyNZ Limited owns and operates the homes.co.nz website, while Trade Me owns and operates the Trade Me Property website... More>>


MBIE: Evaluation Of The Earthquake-prone Building System

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s first evaluation of the earthquake-prone building system shows that the system is working well overall, and provides useful information on how it can be further improved... More>>


Air New Zealand: Flying Year-round To Popular Queensland Destinations

Air New Zealand is moving to year-round direct flights on its Auckland-Cairns, Auckland-Sunshine Coast and Christchurch-Gold Coast routes under an agreement with the Queensland Government... More>>



ASB: Back My Build Tops $2 Billion In Lending For New Build Houses

In just over a month since ASB launched its special Back My Build home loan rate to boost housing supply and help Kiwis onto the property ladder, the bank has received applications for more than $2 billion in lending to support the construction of 3,000 new homes... More>>


Banking: Westpac New Zealand To Remain Part Of Westpac Group

Westpac New Zealand Limited (WNZL) remains part of Westpac Group following a decision for the two businesses not to demerge. Westpac Group Chief Executive Officer, Peter King, said: “After a detailed review, we believe a demerger of the WNZL business would not be in the best interests of shareholders... More>>

Mercury: Enters Into Binding Agreements To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury) has announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Trustpower Limited (Trustpower, NZX:TPW) to acquire Trustpower’s retail business for NZ$441 million... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 