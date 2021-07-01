Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Employment Expert Joins Russell McVeagh Partnership

Thursday, 1 July 2021, 8:22 am
Press Release: Russell McVeagh

Employment specialist Emma Peterson has been named Russell McVeagh's newest partner*.

Specialising in employment law and health and safety, Emma is promoted from her current role as Senior Associate in the firm's team based in Auckland. She advises on all aspects of employment law with a particular focus on personal grievances, issues regarding confidentiality and restraints of trade, restructurings, and employment issues arising in insolvency scenarios. Emma joins partner Kylie Dunn as the firm's second partner with a dedicated employment law focus, as part of Russell McVeagh's broader National Litigation Group.

Russell McVeagh Board Chair Allison Arthur-Young said, "Emma is an outstanding lawyer. We are so delighted to be welcoming her back to the office soon as our firm's newest partner following her time on parental leave. Emma has a reputation for building strong relationships through her relatable and personable approach, and her legal ability and calm demeanour are key strengths."

With a keen understanding of our client's businesses and business context, Emma offers pragmatic, strategic commercial solutions and advice. She is also regarded by team members as a role model and someone they look up to – described as "extremely supportive", and a leader that focuses on developing talent.

On her appointment, Emma Peterson said, "I am very excited to be returning from parental leave and joining the Russell McVeagh partnership. I look forward to working with our fantastic team and continuing to assist our clients with navigating the changing employment landscape."

Emma is a home-grown talent – joining Russell McVeagh as a law clerk in the Employment team in February 2007. Leaving in 2010, she spent time gaining international legal experience working for two years at a boutique insolvency firm in London, and then at Simmons & Simmons in Hong Kong as a Supervising Associate. Following this, Emma returned to New Zealand and the firm in May 2016, and was promoted to Senior Associate in December 2017.

*subject to Law Society requirements

