Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Colmar Brunton Poised For Strategic Growth With Kantar Integration

Thursday, 1 July 2021, 8:32 am
Press Release: Kantar

New Zealand’s most awarded market and social research firm to rebrand in two new structures

Kantar, the world’s leading data-driven insights and consulting company today announce the formal integration of Colmar Brunton – New Zealand’s most awarded market and social research firm – into the wider Kantar business.

As part of this restructure, two new organisations have been created in New Zealand aligned with other global markets, each with their own client bases operating within separate legal entities. Kantar will provide consumer insights consultancy to commercial entities while Kantar Public will deliver evidence, consulting and advisory services to the public sector, non-Governmental organisations, and the not-for-profit sector.

Both Kantar and Kantar Public are investing for growth in New Zealand and after consultation with Colmar Brunton employees, the firm is proud to bring across all 121 staff to join either team in New Zealand. This includes creative, operations, support functions, ConsumerLink and Panel staff. Heading up the new Insights division of Kantar in New Zealand will be Sarah Bolger (formerly Head of Colmar Brunton) and David Thomas (formerly Head of Kantar), while Kantar Public will be co-led by Jocelyn Rout and Michael Dunne (both formerly Colmar Brunton Executive Directors).

Jon Foged, Managing Director of Kantar’s Insights division for Australia and New Zealand, says “The creation of the new structure is the culmination of a multi-year transformation of Kantar’s presence across ANZ.

“The integration of the expertise and legacy of Colmar Brunton into Kantar is a powerful opportunity for the greater Kantar business. Specifically, Kantar will become the largest commercial insights agency in New Zealand, with more ability than any other agency to solve clients’ business issues and assist in driving growth. We are all delighted to welcome such a talented group of people and experts into our business,” adds Foged.

“The addition of Colmar Brunton’s expertise and passionate people will make us a much stronger partner for our New Zealand clients across the board. Kantar is unique in being able to answer the ‘what’ and ‘why’ questions of consumer behaviour, and these moves further enhance our capabilities.”

Ash Moore, Co-CEO for Kantar Public Asia-Pacific concurs and is looking forward to enhancing the business’ reach in New Zealand with the Colmar Brunton integration.

“We are world leaders in providing rigorous evidence, insights and advisory services to inform the next generation of public policy and programs and I’m proud to bring the best public sector specialists in New Zealand into the Kantar Public team.”

“Our unique combination of global best practice delivered through local expertise will ensure unrivalled service for New Zealand organisations,” adds Moore.

“Our local team will also benefit from the integration into our global public sector network. Sharing learnings across the world in this way enhances our offering as Kantar Public’s clients across the world face many of the same public policy challenges.”

For over 40 years, Colmar Brunton has been a household name in New Zealand. Its legacy is heralded by the partnership with Television New Zealand for the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton political poll, which has tracked the popularity of political parties and politicians for more than 25 years. The firm is also renowned for its annual Better Futures report in association with the Sustainable Business Council, Corporate Reputation Index in association with Wright Communications and Public Sector Reputation Index.

The Colmar Brunton name will be fully phased out by the end of 2021.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kantar on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



ComCom: Statement Of Unresolved Issues Released For Trade Me’s Application To Acquire Homes.co.nz

The Commerce Commission has released a Statement of Unresolved Issues relating to Trade Me Limited’s application for clearance to acquire PropertyNZ Limited.
PropertyNZ Limited owns and operates the homes.co.nz website, while Trade Me owns and operates the Trade Me Property website... More>>


MBIE: Evaluation Of The Earthquake-prone Building System

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s first evaluation of the earthquake-prone building system shows that the system is working well overall, and provides useful information on how it can be further improved... More>>


Air New Zealand: Flying Year-round To Popular Queensland Destinations

Air New Zealand is moving to year-round direct flights on its Auckland-Cairns, Auckland-Sunshine Coast and Christchurch-Gold Coast routes under an agreement with the Queensland Government... More>>



ASB: Back My Build Tops $2 Billion In Lending For New Build Houses

In just over a month since ASB launched its special Back My Build home loan rate to boost housing supply and help Kiwis onto the property ladder, the bank has received applications for more than $2 billion in lending to support the construction of 3,000 new homes... More>>


Banking: Westpac New Zealand To Remain Part Of Westpac Group

Westpac New Zealand Limited (WNZL) remains part of Westpac Group following a decision for the two businesses not to demerge. Westpac Group Chief Executive Officer, Peter King, said: “After a detailed review, we believe a demerger of the WNZL business would not be in the best interests of shareholders... More>>

Mercury: Enters Into Binding Agreements To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury) has announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Trustpower Limited (Trustpower, NZX:TPW) to acquire Trustpower’s retail business for NZ$441 million... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 