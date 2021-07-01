Colmar Brunton Poised For Strategic Growth With Kantar Integration

New Zealand’s most awarded market and social research firm to rebrand in two new structures

Kantar, the world’s leading data-driven insights and consulting company today announce the formal integration of Colmar Brunton – New Zealand’s most awarded market and social research firm – into the wider Kantar business.

As part of this restructure, two new organisations have been created in New Zealand aligned with other global markets, each with their own client bases operating within separate legal entities. Kantar will provide consumer insights consultancy to commercial entities while Kantar Public will deliver evidence, consulting and advisory services to the public sector, non-Governmental organisations, and the not-for-profit sector.

Both Kantar and Kantar Public are investing for growth in New Zealand and after consultation with Colmar Brunton employees, the firm is proud to bring across all 121 staff to join either team in New Zealand. This includes creative, operations, support functions, ConsumerLink and Panel staff. Heading up the new Insights division of Kantar in New Zealand will be Sarah Bolger (formerly Head of Colmar Brunton) and David Thomas (formerly Head of Kantar), while Kantar Public will be co-led by Jocelyn Rout and Michael Dunne (both formerly Colmar Brunton Executive Directors).

Jon Foged, Managing Director of Kantar’s Insights division for Australia and New Zealand, says “The creation of the new structure is the culmination of a multi-year transformation of Kantar’s presence across ANZ.

“The integration of the expertise and legacy of Colmar Brunton into Kantar is a powerful opportunity for the greater Kantar business. Specifically, Kantar will become the largest commercial insights agency in New Zealand, with more ability than any other agency to solve clients’ business issues and assist in driving growth. We are all delighted to welcome such a talented group of people and experts into our business,” adds Foged.

“The addition of Colmar Brunton’s expertise and passionate people will make us a much stronger partner for our New Zealand clients across the board. Kantar is unique in being able to answer the ‘what’ and ‘why’ questions of consumer behaviour, and these moves further enhance our capabilities.”

Ash Moore, Co-CEO for Kantar Public Asia-Pacific concurs and is looking forward to enhancing the business’ reach in New Zealand with the Colmar Brunton integration.

“We are world leaders in providing rigorous evidence, insights and advisory services to inform the next generation of public policy and programs and I’m proud to bring the best public sector specialists in New Zealand into the Kantar Public team.”

“Our unique combination of global best practice delivered through local expertise will ensure unrivalled service for New Zealand organisations,” adds Moore.

“Our local team will also benefit from the integration into our global public sector network. Sharing learnings across the world in this way enhances our offering as Kantar Public’s clients across the world face many of the same public policy challenges.”

For over 40 years, Colmar Brunton has been a household name in New Zealand. Its legacy is heralded by the partnership with Television New Zealand for the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton political poll, which has tracked the popularity of political parties and politicians for more than 25 years. The firm is also renowned for its annual Better Futures report in association with the Sustainable Business Council, Corporate Reputation Index in association with Wright Communications and Public Sector Reputation Index.

The Colmar Brunton name will be fully phased out by the end of 2021.

