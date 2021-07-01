Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Milford Named Consumer NZ People’s Choice In KiwiSaver For Record Fourth Year Running

Thursday, 1 July 2021, 9:10 am
Press Release: Milford Asset Management

Milford’s active investment philosophy and focus on high quality client service has helped it to again top the rankings in this year’s Consumer NZ People’s Choice Award for highest KiwiSaver customer satisfaction.

Milford’s Head of KiwiSaver & Distribution, Murray Harris, said Milford’s investment approach and keeping members informed enabled it to focus on the things that mattered most to KiwiSaver investors.

“People want a good return on their investment, but increasingly they also want to know their money is being invested in a way that matches their values,” says Harris.

“By analysing individual companies and making considered decisions about where we put our clients’ money, we improve our chances of making sound investment decisions that will generate sustainable returns.” He also said “one of the loudest areas of feedback in this year’s survey was members want to know where their KiwiSaver funds are invested and how they are doing.”

It is the fourth year in a row Milford has taken out this award, and Harris says it is a particularly satisfying achievement.

“We put a lot of effort into designing products and services to suit a broad range of investors. Our various funds offer investors a choice of risk and return profiles, we offer investors tailored advice through different channels, and we try and make it as easy as possible for people to review and adjust their investments to suit their changing circumstances,” says Harris.

Harris says customer communication was also a high priority for Milford’s KiwiSaver team.

“We believe investors need good information to make good choices. Giving our investors easy access to that information is one of the things that sets Milford apart.

“This award recognises the hard work put in by the whole team, and we’re grateful to receive it for the fourth year in a row,” says Harris.

Harris said Milford’s KiwiSaver team was continually evaluating new ways to better serve its growing customer base.

“We recognise people will continue to expect more and different services, and we are determined to remain focused on anticipating and meeting those expectations.”

More information about Milford’s KiwiSaver Plan can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Milford Asset Management on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



ComCom: Statement Of Unresolved Issues Released For Trade Me’s Application To Acquire Homes.co.nz

The Commerce Commission has released a Statement of Unresolved Issues relating to Trade Me Limited’s application for clearance to acquire PropertyNZ Limited.
PropertyNZ Limited owns and operates the homes.co.nz website, while Trade Me owns and operates the Trade Me Property website... More>>


MBIE: Evaluation Of The Earthquake-prone Building System

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s first evaluation of the earthquake-prone building system shows that the system is working well overall, and provides useful information on how it can be further improved... More>>


Air New Zealand: Flying Year-round To Popular Queensland Destinations

Air New Zealand is moving to year-round direct flights on its Auckland-Cairns, Auckland-Sunshine Coast and Christchurch-Gold Coast routes under an agreement with the Queensland Government... More>>



ASB: Back My Build Tops $2 Billion In Lending For New Build Houses

In just over a month since ASB launched its special Back My Build home loan rate to boost housing supply and help Kiwis onto the property ladder, the bank has received applications for more than $2 billion in lending to support the construction of 3,000 new homes... More>>


Banking: Westpac New Zealand To Remain Part Of Westpac Group

Westpac New Zealand Limited (WNZL) remains part of Westpac Group following a decision for the two businesses not to demerge. Westpac Group Chief Executive Officer, Peter King, said: “After a detailed review, we believe a demerger of the WNZL business would not be in the best interests of shareholders... More>>

Mercury: Enters Into Binding Agreements To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury) has announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Trustpower Limited (Trustpower, NZX:TPW) to acquire Trustpower’s retail business for NZ$441 million... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 