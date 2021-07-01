Milford Named Consumer NZ People’s Choice In KiwiSaver For Record Fourth Year Running

Milford’s active investment philosophy and focus on high quality client service has helped it to again top the rankings in this year’s Consumer NZ People’s Choice Award for highest KiwiSaver customer satisfaction.

Milford’s Head of KiwiSaver & Distribution, Murray Harris, said Milford’s investment approach and keeping members informed enabled it to focus on the things that mattered most to KiwiSaver investors.

“People want a good return on their investment, but increasingly they also want to know their money is being invested in a way that matches their values,” says Harris.

“By analysing individual companies and making considered decisions about where we put our clients’ money, we improve our chances of making sound investment decisions that will generate sustainable returns.” He also said “one of the loudest areas of feedback in this year’s survey was members want to know where their KiwiSaver funds are invested and how they are doing.”

It is the fourth year in a row Milford has taken out this award, and Harris says it is a particularly satisfying achievement.

“We put a lot of effort into designing products and services to suit a broad range of investors. Our various funds offer investors a choice of risk and return profiles, we offer investors tailored advice through different channels, and we try and make it as easy as possible for people to review and adjust their investments to suit their changing circumstances,” says Harris.

Harris says customer communication was also a high priority for Milford’s KiwiSaver team.

“We believe investors need good information to make good choices. Giving our investors easy access to that information is one of the things that sets Milford apart.

“This award recognises the hard work put in by the whole team, and we’re grateful to receive it for the fourth year in a row,” says Harris.

Harris said Milford’s KiwiSaver team was continually evaluating new ways to better serve its growing customer base.

“We recognise people will continue to expect more and different services, and we are determined to remain focused on anticipating and meeting those expectations.”

More information about Milford's KiwiSaver Plan can be found here.

