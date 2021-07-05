Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vodafone NZ Welcomes Joe Goddard To Lead Experience And Commercial

Monday, 5 July 2021, 1:11 pm
Press Release: Vodafone

Vodafone NZ is delighted to welcome Joe Goddard to its executive team as Experience and Commercial Director, to help the business deliver on its vision to create remarkable technology solutions that help simplify lives and businesses throughout Aotearoa New Zealand.

Joe comes to Vodafone from Spark New Zealand where he spent 13 years, most recently as General Manager of Customer. Today he was welcomed into the company’s head office in Takapuna via a pōwhiri alongside his wife and two children.

Vodafone NZ CEO Jason Paris says he’s thrilled Joe is joining the team. “Joe is a hugely experienced telco leader who has held senior positions across Network, Technology, Wholesale, SME and Consumer parts of the business. He really is a customer champion, with a proven track record in building an exceptional brand and culture. From working with Joe previously, I know how smart and ambitious he is, and I can’t wait for our people and customers to benefit from his leadership. Joe is a proud New Zealander who hails from Blenheim, so I’m also looking forward to another mighty mainlander joining my executive team.”

Joe started his career in Finance, gaining a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Canterbury, before spending over seven years working in London.

Commenting on his appointment, Joe notes his desire to join Vodafone came down to a combination of three things. “The leadership, the chance to team up with Jason Paris again. The role, if I was able to write my own job description in an industry I love for an iconic company, this is it. Lastly and most importantly the ambition the Vodafone NZ team has to better connect New Zealanders, now and into the future, is inspiring.”

“There was also the added bonus of the long-running Vodafone Warriors sponsorship! As a massive fan, I can’t wait to don my jersey with pride when the team makes their scheduled homecoming in August,” Joe adds.

