Westpac New Zealand Chair Jan Dawson To Retire From Board

Tuesday, 6 July 2021, 1:06 pm
Press Release: Westpac

Jan Dawson CNZM, Chair of the Board of Westpac New Zealand, will retire on 1 October 2021 and will be replaced as Chair by current director Pip Greenwood.

Ms Dawson joined the Board as a director in July 2011 and was appointed Chair in February 2015.

She said it had been a privilege to lead the Board through a period of change in the banking industry which included major regulatory changes and the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m proud to have worked with a team of directors and senior management focussed on delivering great financial outcomes for our customers and also contributing to the well-being of the community through our approach to financial literacy, diversity and sustainability.”

She acknowledged David McLean, who was the CEO during her term as Chair, recognising his leadership both in the bank and in the industry through his role as Chair of the NZ Bankers’ Association.

“We have always been very mindful that strong banks are critical to the health of our economy and society.

“I am pleased that Pip Greenwood has agreed to take over as Chair subject to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand having no objection”.

Ms Greenwood joined the Westpac NZ Board as an independent non-executive director in April 2019 and chairs the Board Risk and Compliance Committee. She is a former partner at Russell McVeagh, and also spent more than 10 years on the legal firm’s Board, including a period as Board Chair.

Ms Greenwood also holds director roles at Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation, Spark New Zealand, The A2 Milk Company and Vulcan Steel.

