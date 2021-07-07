New Scientific Officer Passionate About Solutions To N-loss

Ravensdown has appointed Dr Will Talbot to the newly created position of Scientific Officer, supporting the Chief Scientific Officer Ants Roberts in an ongoing programme of innovative science and technology projects.

Will brings strong soil knowledge to the innovation challenge from his undergraduate agricultural science and post graduate soil science studies as well as lecturing at Lincoln University in soil erosion, cultivation and physical properties.

It was through Ravensdown’s many projects with Lincoln that Will saw first-hand the co-operative’s innovative approach to solving production and environmental challenges simultaneously.

“I was really impressed. Here was a company investing in science I loved, to make practical tools that are used by real farmers. I knew I wanted to be part of that.”

Will’s PhD looked at the effect of pasture types on one of the big farming issues of our time; nitrogen loss. He found that pasture with increased winter growth reduced nitrogen loss.

Ravensdown Chief Scientific Officer Ants Roberts said Will’s farm-hand experience and pragmatic agricultural and soil science knowledge made him a valuable addition to the company’s expanding work on new tools and technology.

“We have ongoing development of existing tools as well as actively investigating new technologies such as precision fertiliser application, remote aerial sensing, novel soil tests, nitrogen and trace element product development, multiple projects in reducing direct fertiliser N and P losses and bio-inoculants.

“Will’s addition to the Innovation and Strategy team here at Ravensdown will allow us to accelerate our efforts towards enabling smarter farming for a better New Zealand.”

© Scoop Media

