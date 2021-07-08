Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Porter Novelli Appoints Brad Pogson As Managing Director

Thursday, 8 July 2021, 2:53 pm
Press Release: Porter Novelli

Public relations firm, Porter Novelli, has today appointed Brad Pogson as Managing Director.

Brad, who is already on the leadership team, will now drive the future direction of the agency, together with recently appointed Executive Director Amber McEwen, who will continue in this important role.

Having first worked for the agency in 2015, Brad returned in September 2020 following four years in London, working for top B2B and technology PR agencies, and a stint running his own successful PR practice.

As the youngest leader in the Clemenger Group, Brad brings his own unique brand of energy, creativity, social awareness and world-class client service to Porter Novelli – and the wider business.

Clemenger Group CEO Strahan Wallis says of the appointment: “Brad has a brilliant reputation and we are thrilled that he will lead Porter Novelli into its next era. He is an exceptionally talented consultant, a good human being and represents the next generation of PR leaders in New Zealand.”

Strahan adds, “The fresh and dynamic leadership of Brad and Amber will further advance the agency while continuing Porter Novelli’s legacy of helping organisations to build trust and goodwill while protecting reputation through innovative preparedness and crisis management.”

Brad says of his appointment: “Porter Novelli has an incredible 45-year history in New Zealand and I feel very humbled by the opportunity to lead the agency into the future. I’m excited to get stuck into the role with a fresh take and the support of the team.”

Brad is part of the Group’s Open Pride Network and an advisory board member of TYLA – a charitable trust that empowers disadvantaged and at-risk youth to make positive choices and turn their lives around.

Brad takes the reins from Louise Wright-Bush, who is stepping down after seven years to pursue a new challenge outside of the Clemenger Group.

On Louise’s departure, Strahan commented: “Porter Novelli has continued to evolve under Louise’s leadership, delivering exceptional client work through the height of the pandemic. Louise has made a significant contribution to our business and has been behind some of the most innovative and effective reputation work that the agency has delivered in the last decade. She leaves behind an exceptionally talented team as her legacy.”

Brad’s appointment is with immediate effect, while Louise continues to work with Porter Novelli through a management transition period.

Porter Novelli New Zealand will continue to operate with Wallis as Chairman in his role as Clemenger Group CEO. He took up the position recently, after returning from his position with Porter Novelli as Managing Director, North America.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Porter Novelli on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


TVNZ: Announces Multi-year Content Rights Deal With NBCUniversal

TVNZ has announced an extensive multi-year content deal with NBCUniversal (NBCU) for the rights to air premium international content from the leading media and entertainment company on TVNZ OnDemand and TVNZ’s free-to-air channels... More>>



NIWA: NZ's Warmest June On Record

The June Climate Summary is attached - and although today may be a little chilly, last month was the warmest June on record for the country. The average temperature was 2.0°C above average - that is the 13th time that has happened since 1909... More>>


Talley's: Welcomes WorkSafe Review, Initiates Independent Investigation

Talley’s CEO Tony Hazlett welcomes a WorkSafe review into the health and safety practises at its facilities, with the company also undertaking a separate independent investigation. Hazlett said the company has written to WorkSafe today and offered the company’s full cooperation... More>>


Paymark: A Wave Of Spending At Home

Paymark figures reveal a continued mixed retail sector. Underlying spending through Accommodation merchants across the network in the June quarter was $0.3 billion, up 162.5% on the same quarter last year... More>>


Utilities Disputes: 2021 Annual Report - Consumer Contacts On The Increase

Utilities Disputes (UDL) is a free and independent dispute resolution service that resolves consumer complaints about electricity, gas, water, and broadband installation on shared property. It has just released its annual report for 2021 which shows the cases it receives from consumers are continuing to increase... More>>


ASB: Regional Economic Scoreboard Q1 2021

The divide between the North and South Islands has widened significantly this quarter, with the North Island regions taking out the top nine spots on the table, and the South sitting in the bottom seven... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 