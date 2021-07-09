Christchurch Video Producer Launches City’s First Self-help Video Studio

A new ‘done by you’ video studio promises Christchurch businesses, vloggers and creatives affordable access to professional video creation tools.

Video producer Kaushik Kumar launched the Dark Spaces studio last week, an extension of his production company Dark Matter.

“I want video to be accessible to everyone,” Kumar said, “and this studio lets anyone with a smartphone plug it in and start recording.”

The Dark Spaces studio has microphones, lighting, backdrops, soundproofing, furniture and a teleprompter for high-quality piece to camera-style recording.

“You create your own videos, take your videos home with you, and they’re ready to be put out to the world. It’s fast and, most importantly, professional,” Kumar said.

“One of the major barriers to getting noticed in business is visibility.

“Our production company Dark Matter has been creating videos for business for the past three years and what we often see holding businesses back from using videos is a lack of budget, bad past experiences, and not having the right equipment.

“I want to break down the video barrier for business, and I hope that Dark Spaces is the catalyst for that change.”

Dark Spaces is based in the Christchurch CBD, and is available for anyone to book by the hour or sign up to a subscription membership.

Creators can choose from three price packages, from the cheapest “done by you” option where the creator does everything, to more production-heavy options with professional assistance.

