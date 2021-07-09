Air Traffic Control Services To Stay For Invercargill Airport

Airways New Zealand today confirmed Air Traffic Control services will be retained at Invercargill Airport.
In May 2020 Airways launched a
review of the air traffic services it provides at seven
regional airports which had reducing traffic volumes,
includingInvercargill
Airport.
Invercargill Airport
completed an Aeronautical Study on Aerodrome and Aircraft
Traffic Management services at the Airport and submitted
this to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in December 2020.
After assessing the Aeronautical Study the CAA decision is
that the current Air Traffic Control service needs to be
retained.
Airways CEO, Graeme Sumner
says Invercargill is the gateway to Southland and the
internationally famous tourist attractions in the
region.
“Flight numbers in and out
of Invercargill are reaching close to pre-Covid levels, a
positive sign for the industry,” he
says.
“Invercargill Airport also
plays an important part in supporting regional connectivity
as it acts as an alternate option for Queenstown Airport
during winter ski season and weather
diversions.
“The decision from the
CAA is welcome news for the Airways staff employed in our
Invercargill Tower regarding the future of the service,”
Mr Sumner says.
Airways will now work with Invercargill Airport to continue providing the service that the CAA requires.