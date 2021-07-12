Prominent Motel And Motor Lodge For Sale In Sunny Marlborough

An opportunity exists to purchase the well-established, freehold Havelock Motel and Motor Lodge in Havelock, between Blenheim and Nelson.

Offered as a freehold going concern, the motel business has an excellent, high profile location on State Highway 6, which runs through the middle of Havelock. Blenheim is just 30 minutes away and Nelson one hour.

The land, buildings and business are being marketed for sale by Bayleys Marlborough salespeople Grant Baxter and Jackie Herkt.

“Interest has been running hot, with plenty of views on the website,” Baxter said.

“This property has so much going for it and certainly has broad appeal as a going concern – it could be the ideal set-up for someone wanting to be self-employed in a proven business, for an expat looking to establish a home and business in a wonderful environment, or someone escaping the rat race and chasing a different lifestyle.”

First established in 2000, Havelock Motel and Motor Lodge is a well-regarded 16-room facility made up of four family units, four luxury units and eight studio units.

In past years the complex has been awarded with a Qualmark Gold Enviro Award and utilises solar panels. Any extra power goes back into the grid and can be credited to the power account.

Havelock provides an excellent base for the walking tracks of the Queen Charlotte Track and is the gateway to a multitude of activities. It offers a wide variety of tourist opportunities with tours, fishing trips, Sounds cruises, boat charters, mussel cruises, walking tracks, hiking, biking and sea kayaking. The town also boasts several restaurants, cafes and bars in close proximity to the motel.

Across a 1,865sqm site, the well-maintained units all feature kitchen facilities, bathrooms, outdoor seating areas and laundry facilities. There is an abundance of off-street car parking available.

All units also have free Wi-Fi, Sky TV and heating.

Baxter said the facility has been well looked after with luxury units enjoying views to the Havelock Marina, super king beds and spa baths. Offering versatility for guests, family units sleep up to five, with queen and single beds, split level and wheelchair access. Studio units have super king, queen or twin beds, and also have wheelchair access.

The business currently operates with a fitness centre, massage room and pool/spa area. This part of the business is not included in the sale of the freehold motel title, but can be purchased from the same vendor separately, along with the adjacent residential property and function centre licensed for 30 people.

The complex currently has an on-site manager who has resided in the adjacent residential house. She oversees the peak tourist season, with cleaning and laundry assistance engaged when extra help is required. The manager has expressed her interest in continuing in her role.

“By maintaining the existing structure, new owners could take a hands-off approach to the day-to-day running of the business if they desired,” Baxter noted.

While last year did have some effect on trade (like most tourism-focused businesses), New Zealanders have ‘filled the gaps’ and eagerly embraced the opportunity to explore this magnificent area. As borders reopen, this business is perfectly positioned to reap the benefits of further tourism growth in an extremely popular part of Marlborough. “Kiwis might be competing with the international visitors for space, before too long,” Baxter said.

“You cannot beat this part of the country for lifestyle,” he added. “People are sick of sitting in traffic, they’re after space and fresh air; they just want to stop and smell the roses. This is one of the best places in the country to own your dream, with a great freehold business opportunity.”

The Havelock Motel and Motor Lodge, 52 Main Rd, Havelock will be sold by way of Deadline Sale closing 2pm, Tuesday 27 July (unless sold prior).

Click here for more information on the listing.

