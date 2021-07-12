Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Well-loved Tourism Expert Appointed New GM Of Tourism Bay Of Plenty

Monday, 12 July 2021, 1:17 pm
Press Release: Tourism Bay of Plenty

Oscar has been acting Tumuaki since April and after a robust and highly competitive recruitment process has been appointed permanently to the role. Chair of the board, Laurissa Cooney, says Oscar has been chosen for his extensive background and expertise in domestic and international tourism including roles as the head of Tourism Rotorua and Destination Rotorua respectively.

“Oscar is an incredibly strong leader with a superb reputation both within and outside the industry,” says Laurissa.

“His experience will be invaluable as we seek to galvanise the interests of stakeholders, industry and the community to achieve mutual outcomes. Oscar is known for being an approachable, on the ground communicator, with an ability to lead teams and bring strategies to life and we are extremely excited about his leadership of the team as we move into the next phase of Te Hā Tāpoi | The Love of Tourism.”

Oscar has a history of visionary thinking and delivering in tourism, having been a pivotal figure in the New Zealand industry for more than two decades. He is also a previous winner of NZ Young Executive of the Year, with an extensive consulting background and roles in the private sector as Chief Executive for Tamaki Tours, Business Advisor for Māori Business Trust Poutama, and as acting Chief Executive for Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) in Wellington.

Governance roles include the boards of Regional Tourism NZ, The Moko Foundation, Tourism Industry Aotearoa, Waiariki Institute of Technology (now Toi Ohomai), Hospitality NZ, and Te Puia | NZ Māori Arts and Crafts Institute to name a few.

His whakapapa links are Te Aupōuri | Te Rarawa in the Far North, with strong networks and experience in the Māori SME and operator spaces across the central north island and wider Bay of Plenty regions. Along with this comes a deep interest in preserving our natural environment and resources, which perfectly aligns with the Destination Management responsibilities of the organisation, along with the New Zealand-leading regenerative tourism goals of Te Hā Tāpoi | The Love of Tourism.

“We have a regenerative strategy that so many are excited about and would like to see what this looks like in action. With Oscar leading the incredible team we have, we look forward to collaborating with our stakeholders and host communities to bring this vision to fruition, not just for us in the Coastal Bay of Plenty, but for Aotearoa and the world to see,” adds Laurissa.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tourism Bay of Plenty on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



EMA: Fair Pay Agreements Not The Future Of The Workplace

Inflexible, compulsory national awards are not the future of the workplace for employers or for employees says the Employers and Manufacturers Association. "The fact the Government is pursuing these agreements in the face of contrary advice from officials within MBIE highlights they are a step back ... More>>

ALSO:



TVNZ: Announces Multi-year Content Rights Deal With NBCUniversal

TVNZ has announced an extensive multi-year content deal with NBCUniversal (NBCU) for the rights to air premium international content from the leading media and entertainment company on TVNZ OnDemand and TVNZ’s free-to-air channels... More>>



NIWA: NZ's Warmest June On Record

The June Climate Summary is attached - and although today may be a little chilly, last month was the warmest June on record for the country. The average temperature was 2.0°C above average - that is the 13th time that has happened since 1909... More>>


Commerce Commission: Engages With Fuel Industry Ahead Of New Regulatory Requirements

The divide between the North and South Islands has widened significantly this quarter, with the North Island regions taking out the top nine spots on the table, and the South sitting in the bottom seven... More>>


Paymark: A Wave Of Spending At Home

Paymark figures reveal a continued mixed retail sector. Underlying spending through Accommodation merchants across the network in the June quarter was $0.3 billion, up 162.5% on the same quarter last year... More>>


Utilities Disputes: 2021 Annual Report - Consumer Contacts On The Increase

Utilities Disputes (UDL) is a free and independent dispute resolution service that resolves consumer complaints about electricity, gas, water, and broadband installation on shared property. It has just released its annual report for 2021 which shows the cases it receives from consumers are continuing to increase... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 