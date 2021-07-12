Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

11Press.com Has Launched A PR Distribution Platform That Takes Content Distribution To A New Level

Monday, 12 July 2021, 7:46 pm
Press Release: 11Press

11Press has launched a news distribution platform that takes content distribution to a new level. Optimized to meet the varying needs of customers from different sectors, services from 11Press publish news content via an incredible variety of publishing platforms. The platform takes care of publishing news, product announcements, and a hybrid category of content from organizations worldwide. With years of experience in the industry, 11Press has cultivated an influential network of publishers and sub-networks. The content distribution service has also been optimized for maximum readability and a targeted audience. It envisions organic yet result-oriented growth through news publishing.

There are a couple of reasons why the content distribution services from 11Press stay different. To start, the platform gives you the option to choose between multiple membership plans. These plans will allow you to share a specific number of press releases and other news content from your organization to a vast base of publishers. The company also offers a unified dashboard where you can track the development of your press release campaign. 11Press can carry out the campaign within 24 to 48 hours. The high-end analytics options from the company are also exceptional, especially when compared to other press release platforms in the market.

Because different companies need different types of content distribution services, 11Press offers free and paid plans. Users can get started with the free program and upgrade to the premium version per their changing needs. Apart from the standard plans, 11Press also offers domestic and international plans. In the Domestic plan, press releases are distributed through English publications only. But, in the international plan, the press release or news content would find its way through English, Japanese, Chinese, and Spanish distribution channels. The best part is that a customer can submit a single press release, and the editorial team of 11Press will translate the content into all the languages necessary.

The team behind 11Press believes in making publishing easier and accessible for everyone. Therefore, it has designed worthwhile plans and pricing options. But, of course, you have to pay for the extract services that you avail — no more, no less. With the launch of the new platform, companies of different magnitude will find it easy to handle all their content distribution requirements with maximum reach. Quality steps taken by the 11Press team at every single step ensure that the content you publish stays fresh and authentic. The 11Press team also contains veteran professionals who have spent years writing and improving content for the best organizations out there.

Conclusively, the launch of 11Press News Distribution Service can transcend the boundaries that we can find in the industry. Assisted by veterans and optimized by experts in the field, the services from 11Press can play a pivotal role in pushing the digital identity of your organization to the next level. Those who have trouble spending a considerable amount in the first place can get started with the free version of 11Press and make the upgrade after seeing how the proper press release management can make your brand different.

