The 3D Printing Revolution Reaches New Zealand

Tuesday, 13 July 2021, 6:03 am
Press Release: RC Hobbies

3D printing has come a long way since its inception in the mid-1980s. As with other computer-related technologies, the 3D printer has moved from ‘expensive’, ‘big and bulky’, and ‘for commercial use only’ to something far more affordable, sleek, and mainstream. While the full impact of 3D printing is yet to be determined, it is already possible to catch glimpses of its disruptive influence. The hope, of course, is that this ‘revolution’ will ultimately lead to positive results across various levels of society.

Due to its wide range of applications, and the notion that ‘if you can dream it, you can print it’, 3D printing has opened many avenues for development. While the printers themselves – especially those for commercial use – can still be costly, the improvements in design, along with increased demand, has made them more affordable in recent years. As a result, developing countries, in particular, are now able to promote manufacturing and partake in innovations that would previously have been inaccessible to them. This democratisation of the manufacturing industry could well lead to improved lives for many individuals, as regions struggling with anything from housing shortages to poor water supply could potentially find 3D print-based solutions.

But 3D printing is not only valuable on a broader commercial scale. Just like ever more households adopted 2D printers when they became available, 3D printers appear to be following a similar trajectory. Based on 3D printers’ increased affordability and ever-advancing technology, everyone from hobbyists to serious inventors have begun investing in these home printers.

If the growth in 3D printers’ popularity carries on like this, it may not be long before countless products are almost, if not entirely, manufactured through 3D printing. And more SMMEs may even emerge, where locals manufacture niche products in their own homes. All this bodes well for both local and global economies.

