Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Peugeot And Citroen Partner With Heartland Exclusively To Make EV Ownership More Accessible For Everyone

Tuesday, 13 July 2021, 8:49 am
Press Release: Heartland Bank

Heartland has partnered with Auto Distributors NZ Limited (ADNZ), the importers and distributors of Peugeot and Citroen vehicles in New Zealand, to launch iOWN – the new vehicle finance service for New Zealanders looking to purchase a new or used Peugeot or Citroen from authorised dealerships.

iOWN offers a range of finance options to help Kiwis get behind the wheel – including vehicle term loans, Guaranteed Future Value loans and business and operating leases.

Darryl Harnett, Heartland’s General Manager – Consumer, said Heartland was delighted to be selected as the exclusive financial provider for Peugeot and Citroen.

“We are proud to partner with ADNZ, one of New Zealand’s leading vehicle distributors, to provide finance options for Peugeot and Citroen drivers. Partnering with distributors, trusted vehicle brands and dealerships is an important part of Heartland’s growth strategy. Together, the finance solutions we offer can help to reduce the barriers to entry many people may have faced when trying to buy a new or used vehicle.”

“In particular, the iOWN Guaranteed Future Value product provides customers with the guaranteed minimum value of their vehicle at the end of their loan term. So, not only do they drive away with low weekly repayments, they also have certainty of what the minimum value of their vehicle will be when they’re ready to replace, retain or return it at the end of their iOWN term.”

Chris Brown, ADNZ’s CEO is excited about the potential. “The timing is very deliberate as we launch the e208 and e2008 full electric cars in New Zealand. iOWN will make owning these cars easier than ever before, with no deposit and a low weekly price, and the added security of knowing exactly what the minimum value of their car will be in a few years’ time.”

“Choosing Heartland as a finance partner was an easy choice because they shared our vision to accelerate New Zealand’s transition to lower emissions. We couldn’t be happier with what we’ve developed together,” concluded Mr Brown.

iOWN is now available through Peugeot and Citroen dealerships nationwide.

Heartland’s lending criteria, fees, terms and conditions apply.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Heartland Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Stats NZ: More Women Taking Up Self-employment

The number of self-employed women without employees increased almost 14 percent to 143,500 in the year to March 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>


ASB: Adjusts Interest Rates As The Economic Outlook Improves

ASB has today announced increases to its fixed term mortgage and term deposit rates. Craig Sims ASB’s executive general manager of Retail Banking says, “The New Zealand economy is proving robust, and the economic outlook has improved. While interest rates are now increasing, they remain at historically low levels... More>>

ALSO:



CTU: Union Report On Gig Work Released

The Council of Trade Unions is welcoming today’s release of First Unions report: Gig Work in Aotearoa. The report delves into the experiences and difficulties faced by gig workers like rideshare and food delivery drivers and considers international precedents and potential options for change... More>>

Finance And Expenditure Select Committee: An Inquiry Into Cryptocurrencies

Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee has opened an inquiry into the current and future nature, impact, and risks of cryptocurrencies. Dr Duncan Webb, chairperson of the committee said: “This inquiry will give us a good opportunity to further our understanding of this increasingly important topic.”.. More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - June 2021

Seek.co.nz has its highest number of jobs ever advertised for the fourth consecutive month. Applications per job ad fell 9% month-on-month (m/m). SEEK job ads were up by 1% m/m. SEEK job ads were up by 115% in June 2021 when compared to June 2020 (y/y) and were up 24% when compared to June 2019.... More>>


Commerce Commission: Engages With Fuel Industry Ahead Of New Regulatory Requirements

The divide between the North and South Islands has widened significantly this quarter, with the North Island regions taking out the top nine spots on the table, and the South sitting in the bottom seven... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 