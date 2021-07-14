Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Heartland Again Scoops Bank Of The Year - Savings

Wednesday, 14 July 2021, 9:58 am
Press Release: Canstar

Canstar is thrilled to announce the winner of its Bank of the Year - Savings: Heartland Bank! For the fourth year running, Heartland has scooped the award, showing an impressive commitment to helping Kiwis put away cash for a rainy day. Heartland’s Direct Call and YouChoose accounts also won 5-Star ratings for Outstanding Value.

The accolades come as retail deposit interest rates start ticking up, amid better than expected economic data, rising inflation and a booming property market. Savings rates have plummeted since their highs of 2017, but are now starting to turn up across some short- and mid-range term deposits, hitting levels last seen a year ago.

Heartland won Bank of the Year - Savings due to its strong combination of products, features, savings tools and flexibility. Its competitive term deposit offerings were also a factor in its win.

Jose George, Canstar NZ General Manager, said Heartland offers tangible rewards for those who want to save. “Savings matter, particularly for those who are older or need security over their finances. We are pleased to see Heartland continuing to support the financial wellbeing of Kiwis who choose to save, despite the low interest rate environment.

“As interest rates rise, we would expect to see savings accounts once again become a valuable part of Kiwis’ overall financial toolkit. The stability and easy access to finances can be extremely helpful for many.”

Andrew Ford, General Manager Retail at Heartland Bank, said it was an honour to again win recognition. “This award recognises the ongoing commitment we make to provide a suite of market-leading products that offer great returns, even in a low interest rate environment.

“Our Direct Call Account has also consistently been recognised as a market-leading call account, now being awarded Canstar’s 5-Star Rating for Outstanding Value for six years in a row – that’s something we’re really proud of.”

