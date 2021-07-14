Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Venture Capital Firm Champions Indigenous Investment And Diversity With First Māori General Partner

Wednesday, 14 July 2021, 10:01 am
Press Release: Hillfarrance Venture Capital

Hillfarrance, a New Zealand based venture capital firm with offices in Auckland and the Waikato is pleased to announce the appointment of a new General Partner, Aisha Ross (Ngā Ruahine, Ngāti Ruanui, Te Atiawa, Taranaki, and Te Whakatohea).

Aisha Ross

Mr Ross is one of the few Māori working in the venture capital space. He was most recently the Director of the Innovation and Development Group at one of New Zealand’s largest tertiary education organisations, Te Wānanga o Aotearoa.

As the director, he led a dedicated team who focuses on bringing new innovations to market that create value and opportunities to develop the start-up eco-system and economy in Aotearoa.

These innovations include the establishment of Ahikōmako – the Centre of Māori Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Pākihi - a series of workshops offered nationally with a focus on assisting Māori small businesses to grow sustainably, and Kōkiri a Māori technology accelerator focused on developing early stage Māori technology ventures with a global focus and high-growth potential to scale and grow.

Mr Ross says it is an exciting time to be joining Hillfarrance.

“The Māori business sector continues to grow, year upon year. I look forward to working with Rob Vickery and the team to support the start-up eco-system in Aotearoa – with a focus on enabling more start-ups to develop and reach their potential.”


Mr Ross says, “Māori are natural entrepreneurs but often struggle to attract capital to their businesses. With the support of Hillfarrance, these start-ups will have the ability to join the growing number of Māori tech companies making their mark on the world stage.”

Mr Vickery says, “Having known Aisha for some time, I have seen first-hand his expertise and passion for empowering entrepreneurs to build sustainable, successful businesses that embrace and project te ao Māori. I am delighted that he is joining our team as a General Partner and bringing his unique skill set to our growing portfolio and the wider Aotearoa start-up economy.

Hillfarrance has invested in Kwotimation, a SAAS start-up who completed Kōkiri in 2020. Kwotimation’s vision is to help save tradespeople and customers time, money and stress through providing accurate and timely online quotes for work.

Hillfarrance most recently invested in another Kōkiri team (from the 2021 cohort) -The Granary- who are developing next-generation software that will deliver quality customer solutions and experiences, and shorten the development of making content.

Mr Ross holds a number of director and trusteeships and has an MBA from the University of Waikato, along with a Master in Applied Technological Futures from Tech Futures Lab.

He brings with him a wide network of business contacts and strong relationships developed throughout his extensive background working in private, public, and iwi/Māori sectors. He joined Hillfarrance on the 2nd of July.

Waikato software specialist Company-X is an investor in Hillfarrance Venture Capital.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hillfarrance Venture Capital on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Stats NZ: More Women Taking Up Self-employment

The number of self-employed women without employees increased almost 14 percent to 143,500 in the year to March 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>


ASB: Adjusts Interest Rates As The Economic Outlook Improves

ASB has today announced increases to its fixed term mortgage and term deposit rates. Craig Sims ASB’s executive general manager of Retail Banking says, “The New Zealand economy is proving robust, and the economic outlook has improved. While interest rates are now increasing, they remain at historically low levels... More>>

ALSO:



CTU: Union Report On Gig Work Released

The Council of Trade Unions is welcoming today’s release of First Unions report: Gig Work in Aotearoa. The report delves into the experiences and difficulties faced by gig workers like rideshare and food delivery drivers and considers international precedents and potential options for change... More>>

Finance And Expenditure Select Committee: An Inquiry Into Cryptocurrencies

Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee has opened an inquiry into the current and future nature, impact, and risks of cryptocurrencies. Dr Duncan Webb, chairperson of the committee said: “This inquiry will give us a good opportunity to further our understanding of this increasingly important topic.”.. More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - June 2021

Seek.co.nz has its highest number of jobs ever advertised for the fourth consecutive month. Applications per job ad fell 9% month-on-month (m/m). SEEK job ads were up by 1% m/m. SEEK job ads were up by 115% in June 2021 when compared to June 2020 (y/y) and were up 24% when compared to June 2019.... More>>


Commerce Commission: Engages With Fuel Industry Ahead Of New Regulatory Requirements

The divide between the North and South Islands has widened significantly this quarter, with the North Island regions taking out the top nine spots on the table, and the South sitting in the bottom seven... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 