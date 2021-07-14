Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Clinical Coach Role To Bolster Midwifery Workforce

Wednesday, 14 July 2021, 10:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand College of Midwives

The launch of a range of new midwifery initiatives is a step in the right direction for a workforce that is stretched to breaking point in some regions of Aotearoa.

“Currently, there are more midwives with annual practicing certificates (APCs) than ever before,” says Chief Executive of the New Zealand College of Midwives, Alison Eddy, “yet every DHB in Aotearoa is struggling to staff their facilities. What this tells us is midwives still want to practise, but their working conditions are unsustainable.”

The initiatives, announced today by the Associate Minister of Health, include funding for a new midwife clinical coach role within maternity facilities. Senior midwives appointed in these roles will provide additional support to colleagues, (including midwives who may be new to the service area, or new graduate midwives), as well as acting in a supervisory capacity for midwives who are renewing their practicing certificates after taking a break.

“Midwives re-entering the workforce are required to engage in a formal return to practice programme set by the Midwifery Council,” explains Ms Eddy.

“Historically, these midwives have been expected to cover the costs of their own professional supervision. Having this cost now covered by the role of the funded clinical coaches could make all the difference. We need to reduce the barriers for midwives wishing to re-enter the workforce and this initiative is a great way to support them.”

Retention of midwives within the workforce is paramount, says Ms Eddy, who welcomes today’s announcement, explaining the College has long been advocating for improved working conditions for midwives.

“Whilst this development isn’t a fix-all, it’s certainly encouraging. Our workforce is highly-skilled, having received world-renowned midwifery education and training. But until midwives are better supported with the right working conditions to enable them to deliver the gold-standard care they aspire to provide, we will continue to see midwives leaving the profession,” she says.

In addition to the creation of the clinical coach role, the new initiatives will include funding to reduce the financial burden associated with other return to practice costs, such as additional education and training requirements.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand College of Midwives on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Stats NZ: More Women Taking Up Self-employment

The number of self-employed women without employees increased almost 14 percent to 143,500 in the year to March 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>


ASB: Adjusts Interest Rates As The Economic Outlook Improves

ASB has today announced increases to its fixed term mortgage and term deposit rates. Craig Sims ASB’s executive general manager of Retail Banking says, “The New Zealand economy is proving robust, and the economic outlook has improved. While interest rates are now increasing, they remain at historically low levels... More>>

ALSO:



CTU: Union Report On Gig Work Released

The Council of Trade Unions is welcoming today’s release of First Unions report: Gig Work in Aotearoa. The report delves into the experiences and difficulties faced by gig workers like rideshare and food delivery drivers and considers international precedents and potential options for change... More>>

Finance And Expenditure Select Committee: An Inquiry Into Cryptocurrencies

Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee has opened an inquiry into the current and future nature, impact, and risks of cryptocurrencies. Dr Duncan Webb, chairperson of the committee said: “This inquiry will give us a good opportunity to further our understanding of this increasingly important topic.”.. More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - June 2021

Seek.co.nz has its highest number of jobs ever advertised for the fourth consecutive month. Applications per job ad fell 9% month-on-month (m/m). SEEK job ads were up by 1% m/m. SEEK job ads were up by 115% in June 2021 when compared to June 2020 (y/y) and were up 24% when compared to June 2019.... More>>


Commerce Commission: Engages With Fuel Industry Ahead Of New Regulatory Requirements

The divide between the North and South Islands has widened significantly this quarter, with the North Island regions taking out the top nine spots on the table, and the South sitting in the bottom seven... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 