Heartland Bank Wins Canstar’s Savings Bank Of The Year Award For The Fourth Year Running

Heartland Bank has won the prestigious Canstar Bank of the Year - Savings Award for the fourth year in a row. The award recognises the financial institution that provides the strongest combination of savings products and service for customers.

Heartland’s General Manager of Retail, Andrew Ford, said the award recognises Heartland’s commitment to offer great returns to its customers - even in a low interest environment.

“To win the Canstar Bank of the Year – Savings Award for a fourth year in a row is a great honour for the Heartland team and our customers. This is recognition for a suite of market leading products, which offer competitive returns and are supported by fantastic service. It is also a reflection of the seamless ability to open an account online and from the Heartland Mobile App. To win four years in a row demonstrates our consistency in this space.”

Canstar NZ General Manager Jose George said winning the award four years running was a remarkable achievement. Mr George said Heartland's savings offerings were consistently at the top of the market, and noted customers could benefit from shopping around for the best rates.

Mr Ford went on to say, “in a low interest rate environment, it is more important than ever for savers to ensure their hard-earned money is working for them”.

Heartland offers a range of accounts designed to help Kiwis do more with their money. Heartland’s Direct Call Account, which is market leading for a no strings attached savings account, has received Canstar’s 5-Star Rating for Outstanding Value Savings Account for the sixth year in a row.

YouChoose, which Heartland launched in 2019, has also received Canstar’s 5-Star Rating Outstanding Value Savings Account for the second year in a row.

Heartland also recently launched a 32-Day Notice Saver, which provides a higher return than a call account without having to lock your funds away for an extended term.

Find out more about Heartland Bank’s savings products at heartland.co.nz/savings-and-deposits.

© Scoop Media

