Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Corporate Gift Box & Florist Supports Life Education

Thursday, 15 July 2021, 12:59 pm
Press Release: Kennerley Gourmet Grocery

For over 30 years Life Education has been educating and empowering kids in New Zealand to make positive choices. In a world where children are increasingly being exposed to products such as Vaping and with ready access to unhealthy content online, providing kids with information that allows them to make positive choices around health, the human body and how to be a good friend is as important as ever.

Wayne and Melanie Kennerley, through their business Kennerley Gourmet Grocery, are proud to support Life Education Counties Manukau to foster a space for over 30,000 children annually to learn and explore in unique classrooms about making positive choices.

“With three children ourselves we are aware of the choices they are exposed to every day that may forever change their lives. Enabling kids with information that helps them make the right choices in life to be healthy and successful is important to us. We’ve witnessed the positive work Life Education does, specifically in the Counties Manukau area, and wanted to support that”, said Wayne Kennerley Managing Director of Kennerley Gourmet Grocery.

“Through our business we are fortunate enough to support a wide range of charities and causes, normally this is with one off type donations and by volunteering time to help. Having worked with Life Education Counties Manukau for several years we wanted to provide ongoing support and signing up as a Life Education Partner enabled us to achieve that. I’d encourage businesses, both big and small to find out more and provide ongoing support to charities such as Life Education”.

Lincoln Jefferson, Chief Executive Life Education Counties Manukau said “the ongoing support from Wayne & Melanie Kennerley from their various businesses and brands is a great example of how business can support charities such as ours. Support from a business can come in many forms, be it by providing resources such as staff to help us run events, food or donations and over the years Wayne and Melanie have helped us in all those different ways. We’re grateful for their ongoing support.”

About Kennerley Gourmet Grocery Ltd

Kennerley Gourmet Grocery delivers consumers and corporates gifting solutions for all ages and occasions through its four brands; Celebration Box is an online business delivering Gift Boxes, Flowers and Sweet Treats NZ wide. The Wild Rose is a Takanini based florist that specialises in delivering fresh, great value Flowers alongside premium Gifting options. Paddock to Pantry is all about premium Gift Baskets and Gourmet Grocery, while its recent acquisition Hello&Cookie delivers a personalised cookie solution.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kennerley Gourmet Grocery on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Stats NZ: More Women Taking Up Self-employment

The number of self-employed women without employees increased almost 14 percent to 143,500 in the year to March 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>


ASB: Adjusts Interest Rates As The Economic Outlook Improves

ASB has today announced increases to its fixed term mortgage and term deposit rates. Craig Sims ASB’s executive general manager of Retail Banking says, “The New Zealand economy is proving robust, and the economic outlook has improved. While interest rates are now increasing, they remain at historically low levels... More>>

ALSO:



CTU: Union Report On Gig Work Released

The Council of Trade Unions is welcoming today’s release of First Unions report: Gig Work in Aotearoa. The report delves into the experiences and difficulties faced by gig workers like rideshare and food delivery drivers and considers international precedents and potential options for change... More>>

Finance And Expenditure Select Committee: An Inquiry Into Cryptocurrencies

Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee has opened an inquiry into the current and future nature, impact, and risks of cryptocurrencies. Dr Duncan Webb, chairperson of the committee said: “This inquiry will give us a good opportunity to further our understanding of this increasingly important topic.”.. More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - June 2021

Seek.co.nz has its highest number of jobs ever advertised for the fourth consecutive month. Applications per job ad fell 9% month-on-month (m/m). SEEK job ads were up by 1% m/m. SEEK job ads were up by 115% in June 2021 when compared to June 2020 (y/y) and were up 24% when compared to June 2019.... More>>


Commerce Commission: Engages With Fuel Industry Ahead Of New Regulatory Requirements

The divide between the North and South Islands has widened significantly this quarter, with the North Island regions taking out the top nine spots on the table, and the South sitting in the bottom seven... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 