Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PUBG Mobile Highest Grossing Mobile Game Of H1 2021 – $832M

Friday, 16 July 2021, 6:38 am
Press Release: Safe Betting Sites

Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds or more popularly known as PUBG launched a mobile version of its game in 2018 and still continues to dominate charts in 2021. According to data presented by Safe Betting Sites, PUBG Mobile was the highest-grossing mobile game in H1 of 2021 – $832M in player spending.

PUBG Mobile Generates $832M In Revenue In H1 2021

PUBG Mobile was launched in 2018 as the main game’s mobile, free-to-play version on iOS and Android. Since PUBG Mobile’s release, many other big titles such as Call of Duty have also turned to the free-to-play model after seeing PUBG Mobile’s success. Almost three years after its release, PUBG Mobile was ranked as the highest-grossing mobile game in the first half of 2021.

From January to June 2021, PUBG Mobile grossed $832M in revenue – the highest among mobile games. PUBG Mobile’s H1 revenue was more than $150M more than the next highest-grossing game, Honor of Kings which grossed $664M. Genshin Impact is the third highest-grossing game and the only other game to gross more than $500M in the first half of 2021.

In the first quarter of 2021, PUBG Mobile recorded $709M in player spending – an almost 28% QoQ increase from Q4 2020. PUBG Mobile’s monthly performance in 2021 has also been noteworthy, recording more than $200M in player spending for each month since the turn of the year. This feat had not been achieved since the months immediately preceding the pandemic.

Rex Pascual, eSports editor at Safe Betting Sites, commented:

“The free-to-play, mobile version model is now adopted by numerous big titles but the PUBG franchise was one of the first major titles to do so. Proof of its success is that despite equally large rivals such as the Call of Duty franchise recently adopting the same model, PUBG Mobile remains on top of many gaming charts as shown by the data from H1.”

You can read more about the story with more statistics and information at: https://www.safebettingsites.com/2021/07/15/pubg-mobile-highest-grossing-mobile-game-of-h1-2021-832m/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Safe Betting Sites on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




ACT: Government Taxes Bite As Cost Of Living Rises

“It’s no wonder the very areas the Government has piled taxes on are driving the largest increase to inflation in 10 years,” says ACT’s Associate Finance spokesperson Damien Smith. "Housing costs are up, so are housing taxes. Petrol costs are up, so are petrol taxes... More>>

ALSO:

Finance And Expenditure Select Committee: An Inquiry Into Cryptocurrencies

Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee has opened an inquiry into the current and future nature, impact, and risks of cryptocurrencies. Dr Duncan Webb, chairperson of the committee said: “This inquiry will give us a good opportunity to further our understanding of this increasingly important topic.”.. More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - June 2021

Seek.co.nz has its highest number of jobs ever advertised for the fourth consecutive month. Applications per job ad fell 9% month-on-month (m/m). SEEK job ads were up by 1% m/m. SEEK job ads were up by 115% in June 2021 when compared to June 2020 (y/y) and were up 24% when compared to June 2019.... More>>


Commerce Commission: Engages With Fuel Industry Ahead Of New Regulatory Requirements

The divide between the North and South Islands has widened significantly this quarter, with the North Island regions taking out the top nine spots on the table, and the South sitting in the bottom seven... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 